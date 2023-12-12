Rumors and news in the transfer market promise to shake up the football landscape, showing how clubs are planning their future moves and strategies to strengthen their squads. The competition for young and experienced talent intensifies, and fans are waiting for decisions that could change the course of their favorite teams.
Below we leave you the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
In recent days it seemed that it was going to be Valencia that would acquire the services of one of the sensations of the silver division of Spanish football, Carlos Vicente. Finally, Alavés will be the one to acquire the services of this player, according to reports Brand.
According to information from Brand, Real Betis would already have a replacement for Guido Rodríguez after his long-term injury. Cardoso will be the first reinforcement of the winter market for Pellegrini's team. The Brazilian pivot will arrive at the palm tree team in January.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch player wants to leave Manchester United and Girona would be interested in acquiring his services on loan. The leading team in LaLiga has competition to get this player.
According to information from Fabrizio Romano, the arrival of the Betic winger to AC Milan could be brought forward and could arrive in the month of January. In the event that this movement occurs, 40% of the transfer will go to FC Barcelona, as stipulated in the contract made by the culé and verdiblanco team.
With the possible departure of Miranda, Real Betis would already have tied up a new left back for the future, it would be Berkay Yilmaz, a winger who is emerging in the Freiburg youth team, in the German third division. Inform Brand.
