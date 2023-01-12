These are the latest news and rumors on the transfer market, from Potter’s opinion on Joao Felix, to the new future of Enzo Fernández, going through the renewal of Leao.
“If the ideas of both parties are not the same, Youssoufa will not continue with us, this is the final offer. This could happen but, of course, we hope Moukoko stays with us,” said the Borussia Dortmund CEO. They want to invest close to €40M so that the player stays, at the moment he is free to negotiate with whoever he wants.
“We are in talks to extend Leão’s contract. We will try to do it, it seems that now we are on the same terms. It seems that he wants to stay. We want to try to close it as soon as possible, we are discussing it with Rafa.”
“We are going to complete the new contract for Ismael Bennacer in the next 24-36 hours,” said Paolo Maldini, Milan’s technical director. The Algerian is being a very useful player, he has participated in 81% of the team’s minutes in Serie A.
The Moroccan pivot of Fiorentina who won a World Cup of 10 has offers on the table, and despite the fact that Liverpool offers him more money, Sofyan wants to wear rojiblanco. The only problem is the economic situation of Atlético, the signing for the winter market is almost ruled out.
Lucas Moura will not continue at Spurs when the season ends. The 30-year-old has played just 6% of his team’s minutes in the Premier League.
“I never had any doubts about his attitude and personality. He is a great person, he is at Benfica and he loves playing at Benfica. I hope he continues? Yes, I hope” said the Benfica coach after finishing the match. Enzo’s celebration leaves everyone speechless.
The money from the Premier League has once again made a player who was standing out in LaLiga have to leave again.
He assured that Joao Félix “will make the difference” in attack and that he is “looking forward to” starting to work with him.
“He’s a quality player, he’s going to make the difference in attack and I’m looking forward to starting to work with him,” Potter said at a press conference on Wednesday.
“Theo’s performance speaks for itself. We are not discovering anyone, he has been at a brutal level for four years. In recent years he has scored more than 20 goals, signed more than 25 assists, has a 50% participation in the offensive game of his team, and that in addition to the defensive physical power he has. Each player has a team in which he finds his habitat, his identity. Since he arrived in Milan, Theo has felt identified, loved, both by Maldini and Massara as well as by for all the atmosphere, all the fans. It has been a perfect combination for the development of the great career he is having” said his representative.
If Memphis left for Atlético de Madrid as discussed, the arrival of Joao Felix at Chelsea could make Aubemyang return to Barcelona. The fans and the board would receive the Gabonese with open arms.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #João #Félix #Rafael #Leao #Enzo #Fernández
Leave a Reply