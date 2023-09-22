In the vibrant scene of the transfer market, rumors fly and negotiations are woven. From Rodrygo’s struggle to find the goal to Barcelona’s purchase options with Joao Cancelo and Joao Félix, we will explore these fascinating glimpses that keep fans in suspense. Join this exciting journey!
Rodrygo Goes’ start to the season has raised concerns at Real Madrid. With only one goal in six games, his lack of accuracy worries the club. Although his coach and his player are confident in a change, rumors indicate that Real Madrid could consider selling him if his performance does not improve.
FC Barcelona is evaluating the option of permanently acquiring Joao Cancelo and Joao Félix, on loan from Manchester City and Atlético de Madrid, respectively. Although they do not have a purchase option, the board considers an investment of approximately 105 million euros to secure these talented players. 80 for the colchonero and 25 for the Portuguese from City.
Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus’ Serbian goalscorer, is once again in Chelsea’s sights. After their successful season, the English team would be planning an offer of 60 million euros to improve their attack. This offer could be a key move in the transfer market.
Lautaro Martínez, a key player in Inter Milan’s successful campaigns, continues to show his quality this season. With a stellar start, the Argentine forward seeks to surpass his achievements from last season and remain a star in the Italian team. At the moment he is only considering captaining Inter to take it to the top.
Jadon Sancho, facing difficulties at Manchester United, could leave the club in January. Borussia Dortmund, although they saw him shine previously, have ruled out his return. This leaves the door open for other clubs, such as FC Barcelona, interested in this talented footballer.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Joao #Félix #Jadon #Sancho #Rodrygo