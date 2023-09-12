We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market. Go to the end to find out the last hour from 90min:
“I feel good, with confidence. Physically, too, despite not having had many minutes lately. I am prepared to arrive in Barcelona and start strong. I want to work to help the team. I have always said that I wanted to play there and maybe that is That’s why they love me so much,” the Portuguese declared in Sport.
“I’m very happy. I’m excited to start. I hope we have a great season, that we have a lot of enthusiasm and I’m looking forward to discovering the stadium, the fans, the club and the coach,” confessed the Italian.
The German team is looking for a coach and one of the favorites is Klopp. The coach has a contract with Liverpool until 2026, but it is not ruled out that he ends up in Germany at the end of this season. In England they are already talking about this possible exit and media such asMirrorThey are already looking for a replacement. Xabi Alonso would be the favorite due to his good performances with Leverkusen and his past net. There may be a ‘battle’ for the San Sebastian player, since Real Madrid also has him on their list if Ancelotti finally leaves at the end of this campaign.
United are very close to closing an agreement with a new sponsor. The Manchester team has a contract until the end of this season with the company Team Viewer. With this company it is earning about 55 million euros a year, but the company has no intention of renewing. According to the English newspaper TheAthletic, United is very close to closing an agreement with the telecommunications company Qualcomm, in exchange for 70 million euros per year. Similar figure to what Madrid receives with Fly Emirates.
“I already see a lot of world class in Bellingham. His first appearances say a lot about him, about his character. He has a good sense of the situation on the field. Jude is clear in his actions, very mature for his age. His actions make sense. “He also has enormous mental strength. He has a great future ahead of him,” declared the Austrian with his team.
According to the newspaperSports world, the renewals of Bernardo Silva and Dani Olmo have a catch. The Portuguese, who signs with City until 2026, has a clause of 59 million euros, thinking about a possible departure for Barça, according to this media. The same happens with Dani Olmo, who could leave Leipzig if someone pays the 60 million euros of his clause. Today it seems difficult for Barça to have that money to be able to sign, but both players have left the door open to be able to leave, to Barça or any other club.
The Dutch winger is running as a candidate to take the position of Antony and Jadon Sancho in the ‘Red Devils’, according to the British newspaper.
The situation of both attackers has made United reconsider searching the free agent market for a player to fill that position. Ghazi, formerly of Aston Villa or Ajax, is a great option and would arrive now and free.
“I want to have a very good season at Brighton, fight for the team and try to qualify for Europe like they did last year. If we can qualify for the Champions League, it would be even better,” declared the pearl of Barcelona’s La Masía.
