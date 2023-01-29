These are the latest news on the transfer market as of January 29. From the words of Joao Félix, to the future of Bellingham, going through the renewal of Araujo:
According to ‘Sky Sport’, the central defender has signed a contract with PSG, he will play from next season arriving as a free agent. The French had been following the Slovak for months and were already close to signing him last summer.
“It’s not about how it starts, it’s about how it ends. I’ll be back soon, blues. Thanks for the support, ”he wrote on Instagram accompanying his publication of a photo with the Chelsea shirt in the only game played to date with his new team.
“Zaniolo has been saying that he wants to leave for a month. Unfortunately, it seems that he was right. I say unfortunately because the player has been saying that he wants to leave for a month. If a player tells everyone ‘I don’t want to wear Roma’, then I have to What to say unfortunately. When a player says to you, to you, to the club and to your teammates ‘I don’t want to wear the Roma shirt, I don’t want to play, I don’t want to train again’ I have to say ‘unfortunately’… Ideally, the player should be happy. I said I hope he stays, but as it is now, I have to add ‘unfortunately’ to the sentence. He won’t be available, he’s not part of our project. I have to think exclusively about the next game, which is against Napoli”.
Here is Pedro Porro saying goodbye to the Sporting fans after his last match for the Portuguese club.
Tottenham reached an agreement with Sporting tonight, it is expected to be signed soon.
The state of form of Kroos and Modric gives the club a lot to think about. Ancelotti has already spoken about transition in the midfield and from the Valdebebas offices they know that they cannot let Jude escape. He has gone from whim to necessity.
Olympique de Marseille has made official an agreement in principle to take over the services of the Moroccan footballer from Angers. The operation will close close to 10 million euros. It is one of the pearls of the World Cup for which much less money has been paid than expected.
“‘Gavi’ and Araujo have been renewed for quite some time. The League asks us to register them for technical reasons, but the players have been renewed for three seasons, both of them, with a termination clause of €1,000 million each,” he said in a interview on DAZN.
“Future? As long as I feel good and see that I’m useful for the team, with my advice and my behavior, I’ll continue. I could retire at 55. I’ve spent a decade thinking about when I’m going to stop, but then I always continue,” he said. Gianluigi Buffon.
“My contract depends a lot on how we finish the season. Every season finale we get together to see how we continue. This year will be no exception,” he said at a press conference.
As they point out in England, the club has asked the player not to train with the team today and not to play against Liverpool to silence all the hubbub that revolves around his figure. Brighton continues to hope that he will not leave, but keeps Moisés Caicedo out of the team’s dynamics until everything is cleared up, that is, until February 1.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Joao #Félix #Araujo #Bellingham #more..
Leave a Reply