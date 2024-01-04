New day of the winter transfer market, in which teams seek to outline their squads with the aim of facing the final and decisive stretch of the season in the best possible way. We will analyze the latest most notable movements and those that may occur in the coming days.
Below we leave you with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
Borussia Dortmund is about to confirm the signing of Jadon Sancho. According to reports Bild, the English player would arrive on loan, and the announcement is imminent. Jadon Sancho has not finished performing at Manchester United and it would be a way to recover his best level.
According to the newspaper Brand, Saudi Arabia would be in the footsteps of Kevin de Bruyne and would be one of its main objectives. The Belgian player is one of the best midfielders in the world, and a key asset at Manchester City, so it seems difficult for him to leave Pep Guardiola's team.
It is a fact that the Red Devils They do not quite work in attack, with a lack of goals that is beginning to worry, so the search for a scorer is necessary. According to reports SkyUnited would have asked about the situation of the German striker as one of the candidates to reinforce the attack.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian team would welcome the player's departure if a good financial offer arrived. Although the relationship between player and team is good, the Argentine forward would welcome Napoli's departure in search of more minutes.
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Monaco will sign Kherer. In the absence of official confirmation, the player, formerly of PSG and currently playing for West Ham, would return to Ligue 1 in the form of a loan worth 500,000 euros, with a mandatory purchase clause of 11 million euros.
According to reports Brand, the English team would have been interested in the Valencia pearl to reinforce its midfield. In search of players who will give him a further leap in quality, the Spanish midfielder, one of the revelations of the beginning of LaLiga, could be one of the candidates for the Manchester team.
Guedes would be the player chosen to reinforce Villarreal's forward line. According to reports Brand, The Castellón team would welcome the incorporation of the Portuguese attacker. Knowing LaLiga given his past at Valencia, he would be an interesting reinforcement for Villarreal to try to turn around the bad situation they are going through.
Casemiro could be one of the players who leaves the English team in this winter market, according to reports Brand. The Red Devils They are looking to make room for new signings, and it seems that the former Real Madrid Brazilian midfielder could be one of those chosen to leave the team, with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr being suggested as a possible destination.
