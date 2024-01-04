🚨⚪️🔴 Thilo Kehrer to AS Monaco, here we go! Deal now agreed as club exchanged documents overnight.

Kehrer will travel for medical later today.

Understand it's loan deal worth €500k fee with buy clause to become mandatory for €11m.

All details are now approved by West Ham. pic.twitter.com/251cGuhA2a

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2024