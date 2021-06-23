One more day the transfer market is red hot. Both the Eurocup and the America’s Cup are the ideal setting for footballers to show their worth and clubs are very attentive to the performances of their stakeholders. Let’s see what have been the movements that have occurred in the market in the last hours.
Jack Grealish is one of the players most desired by the greats of the Premier and could unleash a battle between Manchester City and Chelsea. Since Football Insider They point out that the Aston Villa player is on the agenda of the last finalists of the Champions League and the two are willing to take over the services of the footballer.
Memphis Depay is already a FC Barcelona player for the next two seasons, however since Esport3 reveal that there is a clause in their contract to extend the link unilaterally for one more season. The Barça team would have until December 2022 to execute that clause and extend the player’s contract until 2024.
Real Madrid has been very clear with Varane, or renew or sell him this summer, and everything seems to indicate that he will be the second option. Although taking into account that one of the clubs most interested in the French is Manchester United, from the Santiago Bernabéu they would be able to include him in an exchange for Paul Pogba, they point out from the English press. The French midfielder was one of Zidane’s great wishes but interest in him could be reactivated thanks to Varane.
Sergio Ramos did not give any clues as to what his next destination might be once he left Real Madrid but it looks like it could be Paris. From the COPE chain They point out that the Camas center-back would have told some of his former teammates in the white team that he would play for PSG next season.
The FC Barcelona is in full renovation and some of its stars may leave the club this summer to reduce the wage bill. At the moment Inter Milan has been interested in one of the veterans, Jordi Alba. As they point out from Sports world, the Neroazzurro team would have already had some contact with Barcelona and they would be preparing an offer for the side. Of course, Inter is not doing very well economically and to lower the price they would include players in the operation although no name has been given.
Achraf’s future seems to be definitely at PSG. The French team is preparing an offer of 80 million more variable for the side to remove once and for all the siren songs that come from Stamford Bridge. The deal could close in the next few days.
Locatelli is being one of the proper names of the Italian team in this European Championship. So much so that from the Gazzetta dello Sport They point out that Juventus is preparing an offer of 30 million euros plus Radu Dragusin to take the Sassuolo footballer. Sassuolo’s own sports director, Giovanni Carnevali, confirmed the meeting with the Bianconeri leaders: “In recent years at Sassuolo, Manuel has made important advances, especially in the aspect of character. We bought him from Milan for 12 million, a important figure. Now we have to leave him alone, then for the future it will depend on his ideas. At the moment we have only received requests for him from abroad. We will meet with Juve in the next few days to talk about him, but also about ours and about their young players, “he said.
James Rodríguez is once again the protagonist, one more year, of the transfer market. As reported by the journalist Pipe Sierra from WinSportsTV, Jorge Mendes would be planning to remove the Colombian from Everton and after the departure of Ancelotti to Real Madrid, the player would not resist a change of scenery. Atlético de Madrid is very aware of what happens with the player, for whom they have already been interested in the past. In fact, the rojiblanco team is together with Napoli and Milan the clubs to which Mendes has offered the player.
Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are the two great names that Real Madrid manages to reinforce the squad. The Frenchman seems like he was going to be the number one goal but the Italian press points out that the Whites have already reached an agreement with the Norwegian striker, something that is surprising since a few weeks ago Chelsea were the favorite to take over his services. Since Sportitalia Y La Repubblica They point out that Madrid would have already made an offer to Borussia Dortmund of 100 and 110 million euros respectively.
Erling Haaland was precisely the forward chosen by Chelsea to reinforce the attack, but from the newspaper The Mirror They report that the blue team has a Plan B in case the arrival of the Norwegian is complicated and they would be behind in the footsteps of Gerard Moreno. The Spanish international won the Europa League with Villarreal being the team’s top scorer and would be Chelsea’s second option in this market.
