These rumors and news in the transfer market promise to shake up the football landscape, showing how clubs are planning their future moves and strategies to strengthen their squads. The competition for young and experienced talent intensifies, and fans are waiting for decisions that could change the course of their favorite teams.
Below we leave you the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
Isco seems to have found a second youth at Real Betis and the Malaga midfielder is one of those directly responsible for the good play of the team coached by Pellegrini. Now the media AlfinaldelaPalmera, a specialist in current affairs of the Heliópolis team, assures that the green and white team are finalizing Isco’s renewal.
For more transfer news
As reported by Pedro Morata for Tiempo de Juego of the COPE, Alético de Madrid would have been interested in the Argentine pivot of Real Betis, Guido Ródriguez, who ends his contract on June 30. In the event that the player leaves in January, Betis would consider negotiating to obtain some revenue.
Carlos Vicente is being one of the sensations in the silver category of Spanish football and has been considered for LaLiga teams. In the end it was Valencia that reached an agreement with the Racing de Ferrol player for three years
Celta has asked Al Ahli about the loan of Gabri Veiga who has only played 9 games in the Saudi Pro League. The Vigo club would like to have him until the end of the season.
One of the rumors that appears in Can Barça is that a player who could be transferred to make money and solve the financial situation of FC Barcelona is to sell Raphinha. According to information from Football Transfers, they have put a price of 70 million on the Brazilian winger.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Isco #Gabri #Veiga #Raphinha