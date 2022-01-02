We go with the last hour of the transfer market in the main clubs:
The Arsenal forward is not having his best season and seems not to fit in quite well with the system that Arteta proposes. For this reason, both the team and the player could welcome the option of leaving on loan in January with a mandatory purchase option for 25 million that Newcastle has proposed to them.
The Real Sociedad player is one of the great promises of European football, so the gunners They would be very interested in your services, before the more than possible departure from Aubameyang.
The Ivorian player has become one of the most sought-after footballers in Italy. In addition, the contract ends this summer and has not yet shown any intention of renewing. That is why many teams would have joined the fight for his hiring, one of them Liverpool.
The Argentine forward will not continue at PSG and the team closest to signing him is Juventus from Turin, which would allow him to go to the league where he has shone the most to regain sensations.
From England they report that the rojiblanco team would have received an offer to sign Trippier. The interested team is Newcastle, who are looking for players who know the Premier. The player would see good return to England with an improved salary and Atlético is willing to negotiate.
The Frenchman has decided to leave the Premier League, but it seems that no convincing offers are coming from Spain for the player. For this reason, it seems that he will have to decide between Juventus or PSG, which are the clubs that are betting the most on him.
Betis wants to strengthen the defense, one of the weak points of the Andalusian team. To do this, they would be looking for the option of a renowned central defender and the best options are Godín, Nacho and Luiz Felipe.
The French midfielder is not having many minutes at Bayern and could look for a way out to a big club. In Spain, Atlético de Madrid would be interested, which seeks to reinforce that part.
