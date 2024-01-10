The transfer market, always restless, presents us with an intriguing scenario. Teams can now reinforce their squads to face the second half of the season. Dive into the thick of the rumors and crucial decisions that are shaping the clubs' destinies.
Below we leave you with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market in Serie A:
Granada wants to make a revolution in its squad ahead of the second round of the league competition and has now signed Martin Hongla for around three million euros from Hellas Verona.
According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Juventus would be closing the signing of Djaló who will join the Vecchia Signora until the 2028 season.
Lille accepted the offer of 3.5 million euros in addition to securing 10% for a future sale of the player.
The Nigerian striker from Naples has responded to Kvaratskhelia's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, who has assured that the Neapolitan attacker had closed an agreement with Saudi football for the next campaign: “Dear Mamuka Jugeli. You are trash and you have no honor. I am ashamed of your lack of coherence. Silly. Don't mention my name again,” Osimhen said through a story on his Instagram account.
Dragusin is being one of the players who is giving the most talk in this winter market. The Romanian central defender of Genoa has already made a decision and according to reports sky sportsis heading to London to sign for Tottenham Hotspur to be able to replace Cuti Romero after the Argentine's injury.
The Spanish attacker does not count in Tottenham's plans and could go out on loan this same market. According to Fabrizio Romano, the clubs most interested in acquiring the footballer's services are Fiorentina and Feyenoord. Bryan does not want to leave the English club.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Serie #Dragusin #Osimhen #Djaló
Leave a Reply