The activity in the transfer market does not stop. There are more and more movements being made by the clubs but despite that the rumors about possible new additions are constant.
Let’s see some of the information that has been produced in the last few hours.
Georginio Wijnaldum’s adventure at PSG is not going as he expected and the English press have been speculating about his departure for some time. From The Telegraph point out that Arsenal would be interested in signing him in this same market while Football Insider He points out that it would be Everton and Newcastle who are closely following the Dutchman’s situation.
Atlético Mineiro issued a statement informing of the termination of Diego Costa’s contract. The forward, who landed in the Brazilian team in 2021, is free to negotiate his future with any club and it seems that he already has suitors in LaLiga and in the Premier.
Several clubs, including FC Barcelona, would have been interested in Bruno Fernandes but Manchester United have no intention of letting him out and have already started talks to renew his contract that expires in 2025. However, from The Athletic they point out that The Portuguese would have rejected the first proposal since he would seek a salary increase that places him among the best paid in the squad.
The one who counts neither for Ralf Rangnick nor for United is Anthony Martial. The French striker is on the exit ramp and more than three or the last confrontation with the coach whom he accused of lying after he said that Martial had not wanted to be with the team: “I have never refused to play a game with Manchester United , I have been here seven years and I have never failed nor will I disrespect the club and the fans,” the player wrote on Instagram.
Eden Hazard signed for Real Madrid as a great star but his time with the white team has been torture, largely due to the injury he has suffered. The Belgian has a secondary role in Ancelotti’s plans and journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that the player would like to leave Madrid this season.
In addition, it seems that in the club there are those who are betting that the player will undergo surgery again while others are already thinking about his sale.
FC Barcelona is combing the market in search of a central defender and could fish at Stamford Bridge. Andreas Christensen has not renewed his contract with Chelsea, which expires in June, and according to the journalist specializing in the market, Fabrizio Romano, the Barça team is in the lead to acquire the Dane’s services.
FC Barcelona is negotiating the renewal of Sergi Roberto, however this would clash with their interests in reducing financial fair play. Sports world informs that the Barça club would have offered a downward renewal that the player did not accept. In the next few days they will hold a meeting with their representative.
Ousmane Dembélé is still the protagonist at Barcelona. His decision not to renew seems to be firm and irreversible and from the club they have it more than clear: if he does not renew and does not agree to leave in winter then he will stay the rest of the season in the stands. Barça hopes that with this measure the player agrees to leave in this market.
Robin Le Normand ends his contract with Real Sociedad and the Basque team is already working on renewing the player, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Frenchman’s initial idea is to continue at Real and if he left, he would make the decision in agreement with the club and not unilaterally.
The publications about the future of Erling Haaland are constant and also contradictory. from the program The spar of the Chain BE point out that Manchester City would have an advantage over Real Madrid to sign the Norwegian striker. Meanwhile, the diary The Mirror reports that the white team would be preparing 349.7 million to do with their services this summer.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Hazard #Dembélé #Haaland
Leave a Reply