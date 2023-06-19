Soccer at the club level has already ended and the teams have their sights set on the following season and, therefore, on making a squad that meets the needs of the different clubs for the next season. The managers of the different groups are already working to get signings that increase the level of the squad
One of the new promises of Turkish football, Arda Güler, is wanted by greats in Europe, but the player wants to play for Sevilla. According to the Ajansspor agency, the player would have chosen the Seville team over other offers.
After AC Milan has not been able to incorporate one of its main targets, now and according to reports La Gazzetta dello Sportthe Milan team could prepare an offer of 10 million for Nianzou.
Ansu Fati has decided on his future after winning the UEFA Nations League against Croatia: “I have a contract with Barça and my intention is to continue growing there. That is my intention. I am happy there,” said the player.
One of the players that is sounding the most for this transfer market is that of the Chelsea footballer, Kai Havertz. Bayern and Arsenal want the player, in fact, the London club has proposed an offer of 60 million euros according to reports Brand.
As reported by the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, the negotiations between Hakim Ziyech and Al Nassr could be confirmed in the coming days and thus the Moroccan player will play the next season in Saudi Arabia.
According to reports from BrandAC Milan would have the name of Thomas Partey on their agenda, a player for whom Arsenal would be willing to listen to offers.
According to information in the newspaper Brand, the signing of Joselu by Real Madrid would be falling after the striker has managed to win the UEFA Nations League with Spain. It would be the replacement for Mariano.
