We kick off Sunday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from Bayern’s interest in Kane, to Arabia’s dizzying offer to Bernardo Silva, to United’s anger with Chelsea over Mount.
Brozovic will not go to Barcelona. The Croatian was a target for Xavi in order to reinforce the midfield, but he has decided to change destination. The midfielder has decided to go play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.
The medium will leave 23 million in Inter’s coffers and will receive a more than remarkable salary: 20 million per year for the next three seasons. Barça will have to look for a new reinforcement.
After three offers, United are fed up with Chelsea and their attitude towards Mason Mount. The Blues are not happy at United with their strategy of filtering every offer they have submitted for the English footballer. The blues have rejected three offers of 40, 50 and 55 million euros and hope they reach 65 to let Mount out.
Liverpool plans to go for Gabri Veiga this summer. After releasing Fabio Carvalho on loan to RB Leipzig, the reds are thinking of revitalizing the midfield after the signing of Mac Allister. Klopp is looking for depth for his midfield and according to the Daily Mail, they are keeping an eye on Celta’s, but he has not yet made any offer to Celta, who will claim his release clause of 30 million euros.
According to Sport Mediaset, the coach received an offer from Al Hilal of 20 million a year that would have risen to 30 ‘kilos’ a year for a three-season contract. That is, a total of 90 million euros for taking charge of the Saudi team. This medium points out that Allegri did not think about it for a moment and will continue to lead Juventus.
Manchester City is urgently intervening to prevent the Arab escape of Bernardo Silva. According to The Times, City are trying to prevent the Portuguese midfielder from accepting Al Hilal’s offer of 87 million euros a year to keep him with them. In an attempt to keep him from leaving, City will offer him a new contract with a salary increase when he still has two years left to renew.
Florentino Luis by Sandro Tonali. It is the plan, according to the journalist specialized in transfers, Gianluca Di Marzio, of which Milan is considering the pros and cons to relieve the Italian midfielder, for whom an agreement has been reached in principle for his transfer to Newcastle for 70 million euros .
as it points sky sports germany, Arsenal’s intense interest compromises their theoretically strong desire to continue, at least one more campaign, in the Netherlands. Something that did not get the interest of Bayern Munich. According to the aforementioned media, “there is an agreement between Arsenal and Timber”, giving up the baton to negotiations between clubs. The Dutch claim between 40 and 50 million euros plus bonuses for objectives.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Luis Campos does not plan to leave PSG and will continue to be his adviser on a sporting level. The Portuguese will take charge of the transfer market this summer, putting an end to the rumors that spoke of a possible departure.
According to Sport Bild on its Bayern-Insider podcast, the transfer of Harry Kane to Bayern is “hotter than ever”. This is how Falk and Altschäffl explain it in this newspaper. “He never canceled the operation and Bayern is still in contact with him,” they say.
With a contract until 2025, everything indicates that Federico Chiesa will leave Juventus this summer. La Vecchia Signora is receiving offers for the winger from the Premier League plus the complexity of his renewal could put an end to his Juventus stage.
