“The club knows what I think. I would like to work with Gundo in the future. The club is involved and everyone knows my opinion on this issue. There are people who are above me, but all issues are decided together, both for the better and for the better. for worse”, assured Pep Guardiola on Saturday.
“I have the feeling that when the game is 1-0, 2-0, the main shooter is the one who has to take the penalty. The match is not over. It shows how kind and generous Erling is. If it’s 4-0 with 10 minutes to go, OK. But at 2-0? Erling is the best penalty taker at the moment, so he has to do it. But again, that just shows what Erling is as a person. The best scorer, who always wants to score goals and more goals and gave his teammate a penalty so they could score a hat-trick ”, he said at a press conference.
Verrati, as reported by L’Équipe, is in a period of reflection in which he is considering leaving PSG in the next market. Pointed out by the ultras last Wednesday, pointed out in the tie against Bayern and, furthermore, disgusted by the internal management of the club, the midfielder could ask Luis Campos for a summer exit.
Several Premier League clubs are willing to pay Kim Min Jae’s release clause (45-50 million euros, only valid during the first 2 weeks of July). Manchester United wants to emerge victorious and could even offer more than the clause not to let the player “choose” and reach an agreement directly with Napoli.
It smells of problems between Müller and Tuchel. “A lot of important players are missing and Müller doesn’t play again. Due to injury, like last week? Where is Müller allowed to play?” said the Bayern legend.
Ziyech’s future is far from Chelsea. The Moroccan does not want to continue and the English team want to sell him to reduce the squad. He was already close to PSG in the last winter market. From SkySport they inform that the player is also wanted in Saudi Arabia, where they would have already made him the first offer
Ferran Torres always appears as a possible exit at Barça to be able to incorporate new players. Atleti wants him for Carrasco and Alemany wants to take him to Aston Villa, but according to Msport world, the player is clear: he does not want to leave Barça.
The newspaper Sport He ensures that the culé team would be willing to accept Wolverhampton’s offer for Ansu Fati. The group directed by Lopetegui offers 30 million euros plus Ruben Neves to take the Spanish attacker.
As reported by Fabrizio Alemany, “Mateu Alemany is expected to sign the contracts shortly to become Aston Villa’s new sports director. Full agreement in force, he has accepted all the clauses”.
“Alemany has already started working with Emery: pointing out and discussing some potential LaLiga names and more.”
“It’s crazy that this is happening with Leo. He’s the best player in the world. Win or lose, he’s always present in games trying to help the team. I don’t understand him. He’s very strong with his head. I hope he chooses his best decision to the end of the season and that he continue to be happy, bringing joy to everyone who likes football. People are sometimes not happy about their performance, about a game, but it is impossible to plead anything with Leo. I think that always when he is He does, he does it well. It’s crazy.”
