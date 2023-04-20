We start Thursday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the future of Haaland, to the arrival of Messi at Barcelona, passing through the departure of Joao Félix from Chelsea:
From London they are already thinking about not making any outlay for Joao Félix seeing his lousy performance. To this exit they want to add that of the goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and that of the Spaniards Azpilicueta and Cucurella. Zakaria, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech and Aubameyang are the other players Chelsea would like to start.
Sport assures that LaLiga would admit the Argentine with a token of around 25 million euros gross. According to the Barcelona sports media, Barça will offer him a two-year contract with the option of being terminated in the first year.
”Barça must take many economic measures to undertake the signing of Messi. They need to work very hard to make this happen. Today I do not see the signing of him feasible. But there is a lot of time left, Barça can still make moves to get Leo,” he said at the LaLiga assembly.
“We tried everything to fill the nine, even with a striker we saw today in Munich, but unfortunately we couldn’t sign him.” The exporter misses Lewandowski: “You can’t just get someone in Europe like Robert Lewandowski, there aren’t many like him. And if there is one, it’s at an extremely high price level,” said the Bavarian sports director.
”Neymar is currently injured, he has had a difficult year, his investment in the club leaves something to be desired and he has extended his contract until 2027. It is not easy to get him to leave. Getting it out today is very difficult. Above all, it would be a waste of time because if you have to make a radical change in the dressing room, you have to break Neymar’s allies in the dressing room. Verratti, for example, is not enough in relation to his investment. There are others, like Lionel Messi, at the end of his contract, which should not be extended, or Sergio Ramos, at the end of the contract as well. I would go more with these players, it’s more feasible”
According to the ‘Telegraph’, the London team “reduces the list of candidates for coach” and the former Spanish coach “is no longer among the favourites”. Tottenham has made contact with the Gijón player.
See me here next year. I haven’t thought about anything other than continuing to play here at Barça and continuing to win trophies. I can still give a lot more when I’m playing. When not, I can help my teammates, which is what I’m doing at the moment. And that is important” said the Barcelona footballer.
“It’s one of the great mysteries of all time. How can you spend 500 million and not bring in a player who has influence on the goals? They seem without mordant above. It seems that Chelsea is not going to score. They have almost done it backwards. They have bought everyone and now they have a big problem. I think the first thing they have to do is cut the squad,” said the English legend.
“Everything is on the right track, but I also respect what the club wants: how and when it communicates. There is a good relationship that I have with the club over the years… And this topic has already been discussed for a while “There was absolute confidence on both sides. The club knew from the beginning that it was not going to do anything stupid. Theoretically, I can sign for another team from January 1, but we didn’t even start with this stupid thing. There is a lot of confidence there. Most likely It’s going to stay that way for a while.”
The good news is that Kroos continues for another year. Benzema is done, and Modric too. I have a feeling they are going to renew everyone. It wouldn’t be bad to see them one more year, because very important decisions will be made the following year. Ancelotti’s continuity depends on the Champions League, yes.”
