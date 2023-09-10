We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market. Go to the end to find out the last hour from 90min:
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City explored the possibility of signing the left-back in May and June. However, negotiations never took place to undertake the incorporation because the culé team considers him untouchable. Baldé will renew until 2028 and in Barcelona they consider him key to the future of the entity.
The official presentation press conference will be next Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the José Manuel Llaneza Sports City in an event aimed exclusively at the media.
“Gabri Veiga? He is barely 20 years old and I understand perfectly when you receive a great financial offer. When I went to Germany, I signed a contract for 5 years and the first thing I did was buy my parents a house. I come from a humble neighborhood. I understand it.”
“We wanted to win at Tottenham, but if you went a couple of games without winning it wasn’t a disaster. At Bayern you have to win every game. After winning 3-1 and 4-0 in our first two games, there was talk of “We were not very happy with the way we played. Top-level club mentality.”
“I would like people to remember me as someone different on the field, in the way I play. I feel different from other players. Coming to Manchester City made the difference in my career. The match against Madrid is the best of the history of City. That day I had the opportunity to score two or three goals but Thibaut Courtois had one of the games of his life. I wish he had Messi’s dribbling skills. The relationship with Pep is very good. Of course, he is very demanding in his work, he is very direct and honest in his speech. Messi and Ronaldo are still fantastic players. I feel privileged to have been able to watch two such extraordinary champions. I saw Jude Bellingham’s incredible debut at Real Madrid, it really makes me happy for “I think I have a chance this year to win the Ballon d’Or.”
“I’m not worried about my future at United, the truth will come out. United are aware of the entire investigation. They are following up. I was here with my mother when I heard that the national team was going to cut me. It’s not easy. We worked to make a dream come true, and wear the national team shirt. It is totally false. I have never attacked and I will never attack. . The truth will come to light.”
PSG is going to close in the next few hours a departure to Qatar that will have a positive impact on Financial Fair Play. As L’Équipe announced, Marco Verratti is finalizing his move to Qatari football after having been discarded by Luis Enrique during the beginning of the season.
According to The Telegraph, the Saudi team considered making a last-minute move for the Brazilian striker after Salah’s failed signing. Liverpool rejected 175 million euros for the Egyptian and the Tottenham player was the alternative. However, despite starting talks between intermediaries, the agreement did not come to fruition before the deadline.
