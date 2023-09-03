We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market. Go to the end to be up to date on everything that happened hand in hand with 90min:
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Al Ittihad He is considering signing the 37-year-old defender with a two-year deal with a buyout clause included. At the moment, from the Middle East they await a response from a Sergio Ramos who also has different offers from Turkey on the table.
According to the exclusive English newspaperthe sun, City wants to start talks with Haaland’s agent to start his renewal. Until now, the Norwegian has a contract until 2027 with a salary close to 20 million euros per season, according to the English outlet. The renewal would be for one more season, until 2028, with a salary of 30 million euros a year, making him the highest paid in the Premier to keep him away from Madrid and Arabia.
There are several countries where you can still sign. Belgium closes on September 6, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia on the 7th, Greece on the 11th, Russia on the 14th, Turkey on the 15th, Qatar on the 18th, and the United Arab Emirates on the 21st.
The French entity is “very angry” with the player since he decided not to finally go to Eintracht Frankfurt. For the club, it was important for him to leave in order to adjust the problems with the financial ‘fair-play’, and finally they have one more chip in attack. Now, the player has not entered the call for the match against Olympique de Lyon, and according to several French newspapers, it is not known when he will return.
“I don’t make private conversations public. The advice that I could give him remains private, nothing more to say about it” said the Asturian at a press conference.
Miguel Martín Talavera described in El Larguero the successful departure of the Portuguese striker to Barcelona. His attitude was already a problem: “João Félix’s chard face was annoying in the locker room.”
“From my point of view, I see absolutely nothing to worry about with Salah. Mo is super committed. He is really training to the fullest. Everything is fine, we are here and everything is fine,” the German said at a press conference.
It was one of the open secrets of the market. Even before the arrival of Mason Mount there was talk of a midfielder of this cut so that Ten Hag could reinforce his midfield. United takes a leap in quality in its squad.
