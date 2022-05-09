Today we leave you a list with the latest rumors that have come out in the transfer market.
As reported Daily Mail, the current Danish Atalanta player is on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar. Maehle shone at Euro 2020, he has a contract with the Italian club until 2026, so it will be difficult for Spurs to get the player’s services.
As reported The Sun, Beckham’s team wants to strengthen itself with a proven player. The player he likes in question is the Colombian, James Rodríguez, who is playing for Al Rayyan in Qatar.
The Spanish press has linked Real Madrid player Dani Ceballos with a return to his former club, Real Betis. The Sevillian player would look favorably on returning to the blanquiverde entity.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is preparing an offer for RB Leipzig player Konrad Laimer. The offer will be from 18 to 20 million euros.
According to the Italian journalist, Nicoló Schira, the name of the Mexican Hirving Lozano is on Liverpool’s agenda. The Mexican is in his third year in Italy.
The Spanish international and current Villarreal player, Pau Torres, is a player who likes in the Tottenham offices. As reported Football Insiderthe London club wants to pay 50 million instead of the 65 that it has as a clause.
As reported The Athletic, Erling Haaland would have already agreed all the conditions to land next summer in Manchester. In this way, the citizen team would have informed Borussia de Dortmund that he will pay his clause. The signing could be closed this week.
