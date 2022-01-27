We arrive at Thursday, January 27, which means that there are four days left to end the winter transfer window in the Premier League and Serie A. For their part, in LaLiga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 they will have two more days until the second of February.
We review some of the latest updates regarding possible movements of footballers in this final stretch of the winter market. The different clubs are trying to put the finishing touches on their respective squads ahead of the decisive stretch of the season.
The Danish midfielder, who we usually see as a right back, will sign for Atlético de Madrid in the coming days. According to Fabrizio Romano, the agreement with Valencia has been closed for around 2.5 million euros and he will sign a contract until June 2023. Throughout the present day he would undergo a medical review.
The Colombian left winger has a contract with Porto until 2024 and, according to Fabrizio Romano, his dream is to land in the Premier League. The Londoners would be the best placed and would have made an offer of between 35 and 40 million to sign him. The negotiations have just started.
The Brazilian striker will move from FC Basel to the Italian team at a rate of 14.5 million, which could become 16 with variables. According to Fabrizio Romano, he will undergo a medical review soon and will sign for the team from the city of Florence.
However, the Italian journalist himself assures that the agreement will not be made official until the Serbian striker signs for Juventus. The figures of the operation would be 67 million fixed, which could reach 75 in variables. Today the contract and payment to the representatives would be closed.
The Guinean and Spanish midfielder ended their Africa Cup of Nations campaign by falling in the round of 16 on Monday, leaving him focused on his club. Without excessive opportunities to add 100 minutes in six games, Fabrizio Romano assures that he is looking for a loan and Mestalla would be an option given the difficulty of Donny Van De Beek’s loan.
The German left-back will be announced in the coming days as a signing neroazzurri, according to Fabrizio Romano. Sky Sports mentions that it is a transfer (3M) until the summer of 2023 with an obligation to purchase (25M).
As if the interest in Dusan Vlahovic wasn’t a significant enough move, the old lady He would also keep an eye on Cagliari Calcio’s Uruguayan midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, it would be a replacement option in the event of the departure of Arthur Melo and/or Rodrigo Bentancur. The Brazilian is being related to Arsenal.
As we mentioned, the Goiania midfielder is being linked with a landing at the Emirates Stadium. However, the clubs do not finish reaching an agreement, given that the gunners They are looking for a loan until the end of this season and the bianconeri they want it until the end of the next one.
The French right winger and the Barça team would have reduced the distance between their claims after the meeting between Moussa Sissoko, the player’s representative, Xavi Hernández and Jordi Cruyff. According Sports world, the agent would have been receptive, but the club would have reiterated that either he renews or he leaves, that if he stays without extending his contract, he will have to see the rest of the season from the stands.
The Norwegian striker for Borussia Dortmund assured days ago that he felt pressured by the club when making a decision about where he will be next season. Speaking to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, he mentioned: “I thought it was time for me to say something. A lot of others were talking, so that was it. I don’t want to say much more. What’s said is said. We’re moving on.”
