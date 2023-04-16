Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Haaland, Bellingham, Kroos and more…

We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from Real Madrid’s intentions with Haaland, to the club leading the race for Bellingham, including the renewal of Toni Kroos.
Now, as reported by the Daily Mirror, it is Manchester City who are in the best position to finalize the signing of the Birmingham player. This newspaper affirms that the City, although it is a great buyer of players, also tries to balance the accounts with notable sales. This, they affirm, gives them the necessary financial capacity to undertake the operation.
As reported by Daily Mail, the red club is thinking of signing the Dutch midfielder from Bayern Munich, who has not done too well since his arrival from Ajax, who earned just over 20 million from his sale. According to The Times, a representative of the club has already met with the player’s father in the Netherlands to begin discussing the first aspects of a possible signing.
“Martial? It is difficult because history tells us something different. I love him because he is a great player and has the qualities to play in the elite. When he is fit, our team plays better. Will he renew? From my point of view yes,” he said.
According to Bild, if Olmo renews he wants to include two termination clauses for this summer of 2023: one for Spanish clubs of 60 million euros and one for any other club of between 70 and 75 million euros.
“I cancel It has always been highly appreciated here. We cannot forget what he did here. He has been and maybe he is, but he has been a very important player for us,” said the Cityzen coach before the game against Leicester.
The Ivorian could be the great sacrifice if the arrivals of Gundogan and Messi are confirmed. The sale of him would generate income and release ‘fair play’.
Wilfried Zaha has rejected a succulent offer from Saudi Arabia. As reported by the Evening Standard, the Crystal Palace player has said no to a million-dollar offer from Al Nassr, the same team that Cristiano Ronaldo plays for.
”You could join another club and spend more money…Yes, but Liverpool is my club. Are you suggesting that I quit and wait for the next job? I don’t know what you want from me, honestly. We have to work in the market, and we will,” said the German coach at a press conference.
The soap opera Toni Kroos seems to be coming to an end. Speculations about his future have been many in recent months, but as confirmed by the important newspapers in Spain, he will renew until June 30, 2024.
Haaland has the option to activate an escape clause from City and can do so for the first time in the summer of 2024. This would require a payment of between 220 and 240 million euros. Madrid considers that by 2024 it is its priority objective and is independent of a possible arrival of Erling Haaland.
