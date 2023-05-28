There’s no chance at all for Julián Álvarez to leave Man City on loan deal in the summer. Sources feel he’s set to stay in any case; but for sure, not leaving on loan. 🔵⛔️ #MCFC

Links to Bayern on loan move are described as wide of mark. pic.twitter.com/LOv1CbCZCt

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2023