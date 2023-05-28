We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market: from the Kane-Haaland operation where Madrid will have to decide for the present or the future, to the official announcement of the arrival of Jude Bellingham.
There is no chance that Julián Álvarez will leave Manchester City on loan in the summer. Sources feel that he is ready to stay regardless; but surely, he does not leave on loan.
“I don’t know anything about Asensio. There is a week left and before the end of the last game, everything will have been clarified. On a personal level, it is a bit sad that these players are leaving, because they have been and are very important players for us. After the decision they have to make, we will think about preparing for the next season, ”he said after the game against Sevilla.
In France they already affirm that Paris Saint Germain is investigating Marco Asensio. As published by Le Parisien, from the Parisian entity the still player of the Real Madrid.
“The presence of Asensio in the squad of the essential agent Jorge Mendes facilitates contacts with Luis Campos, PSG’s director of football,” says the prestigious outlet.
“I knew it since yesterday, but today it was announced in the dressing room. He is largely responsible for the title we won, it was Kahn who wanted me here, so it’s a great regret that they are leaving. I’m sorry because instead of celebrating, We are here to talk about something else. Stay? Today I assume so,” he said after winning the Bundesliga.
“David Alaba should never have been sold. That was Bayern’s biggest mistake in recent years. He was an important figure in the system. Then you lose Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer gets injured. And for two or three years you haven’t had a real six. That’s a big problem at Bayern. But one thing pisses me off…”
I feel good in Paris and I am very proud to represent PSG and this city. I sincerely hope to stay for a long time and write a page in the history of the club,” he said after being Champion of Ligue1.
Rúben Neves is one step away from becoming a Barcelona player, according to A Bola. The Portuguese newspaper assures that the transfer will be made official in the next few days. The agreement between Wolverhampton and the Barcelona club would be total. In this way, Xavi would already have the long-awaited replacement for Busquets. The operation will be around €30M.
The French attacker is already one of the names for the summer market. He ends his contract and will not renew it, and without a doubt he is a very good addition to a ‘top’ club at zero cost. Rumors were already flying that Atlético de Madrid were interested in him, like Chelsea, Manchester United or Liverpool.
After the bump suffered by the English losing the Bundesliga on the last day, his future has to take another path in the next few hours. Sources report that he could officially arrive at Real Madrid next week. The price of the operation would be €100M plus €24M in variables.
Real Madrid has a sea of doubts about the striker to sign in this transfer market. Ancelotti likes Kane a lot, he is probably the best thing on the market right now, but they know that in 2024 Haaland could leave Manchester City and that he could hinder the operation. In the midst of all these rumors, the name of Joselu also appears, who could come to the club to have a role similar to that of Mariano.
