The transfer market is beginning to heat up in this final stretch of the season, and Real Madrid’s bump in the Champions League only adds incentive to make it a most interesting summer. From the future of Gundogan, to Alphonso Davies, via Ancelotti and Real Madrid, these are the latest news on the transfer market:
The German midfielder showed yesterday that he was in enviable shape, but his future is unknown. Christian Falk assures that they have offered the player to Bayern, but that they would have rejected the incorporation of him, since they consider that they have many players in that position.
The Roma coach has been in the offing for PSG in recent weeks, but the latest news has distanced him from the Parisian club. As reported by Le Parisien, there are no negotiations with the Portuguese nor will they take place in the coming weeks. In Qatar they remain skeptical of the former Real Madrid coach.
Newcastle prepares a double blow. BE SPORTY He announced that the English team wants to take João Félix this summer, but he is not the only great addition they are looking for. Various English media, such as the MirrorThey assure that they are also interested in taking over Mané.
After signing Soyuncu during the winter transfer window for next season, the club is confident that signing free players is a good option, and the Turk may not be the only one to arrive like this this summer. Raphaël Guerreiro is one of the latest names to have arrived at the offices of the Cívitas Metropolitano. He ends his contract with Borussia Dortmund and at 30 years old he is a fully contrasted bet, although he concentrates candidates and the requirement is a high transfer premium. The possibility of signing Marcus Thuram for the forward has also been explored.
“Several clubs are interested in Davies but there are no direct talks about a transfer. Davies has two years left on his contract. Bayern hopes to extend the contract. Nothing confirmed yet,” said the player’s agent.
“Apparently they are talking about Real Madrid. At Dortmund he still has a contract until 2025 and he wants to extend his contract until 2026 and offers him a huge salary increase. If I were his adviser, I would recommend: ‘Do that and then you can think about leaving the club a year later’. He is far from ready to be a regular at Real Madrid. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will play for another year. I also don’t think it will be easy for Jude Bellingham to become a regular at Real Madrid”, sentenced.
After the tough 4-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium, Real Madrid came out very touched and Ancelotti was not one of those responsible according to the fans. His decisions for the match have not been convincing and although he himself assures that he will stay next season, a bad season at the controls of the white team usually means his dismissal.
The Manchester City player is one of the main culprits for the team’s success this season, but his future with the club is not assured. Despite the fact that he is a player of great interest to all of Europe, the Portuguese is focused on the season: “What matters now is finishing the season well, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup final against United and then the Inter. After the summer, we will see what happens”, affirmed Bernardo Silva.
The Japanese player ends his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt and it seems that Milan wants to get him to reinforce the squad. According to Fabrizio Romanothe player wants to go to the Italian team, but at the moment Milan is deciding what to do.
The Inter Milan central defender has reached an agreement with the team and is about to sign a renewal that will link him with the club until 2028. Inter wants to recover as many players as possible from this season next year, since They consider it a project for the future.
