We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market. From Henry’s relationship with Guardiola, to the termination clause that Isco has with Betis, through the current situation with Arsenal’s goal.
“What I would say about Pep, above all, is that he is the best coach I have ever seen, but he is ruthless and I experienced it because sometimes I traveled to games and he would put me in the stands. I was 33 years old at that time and I “You make me travel and put me in the stands. It was difficult for me, for allowing someone to play ahead of me. Pep wants to win and that’s how you have to see it. If I’m in the stands it’s because I believed he could win without me,” said the French.
Isco Alarcón’s clause is ten million euros. This was agreed between Betis and the footballer himself after the agreement they reached this summer to cover themselves against a hypothetical interest from other clubs to take the midfielder in the next transfer window. The green and white club is calm in this sense, in addition to feeling that the footballer is happy in the Betic team, having a long-awaited role.
“The relationship is very good. Of course I fight to be number 1. But at the end of the day, we are teammates, which is the important thing. We have a very healthy relationship. There are no problems.”
“I am in one of the most important clubs in the world and I play the UCL, one of my dreams. Without a doubt, Arteta was key,” he added.
Against all odds, perhaps many months in advance, the Unión Deportiva Las Palmas has already confirmed its coach for next season. Thus, the entity has just announced the renewal of García Pimienta until June 30, 2025, one year longer than what was established in the current employment agreement between both parties.
This was stated yesterday by Gianluca Di Marzio, a journalist from Sky Sport, who had no doubts about the matter: “There will be no renewal between Mou and Roma. There is no negotiation underway and there never was one. The natural end of the contract will be reached and then the parties will separate. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”
For the journalist, the former Madrid coach will once again listen to the proposals from Saudi Arabia, without ruling out a new destination in the Old Continent.
“I rejected a great offer from Saudi Arabia; I decided not to go. I regret having left Juventus after only three years. I would like to try an experience in Rome or Naples one day, but normally I prefer to join at the end of the season,” he said. the Italian.
The journalist of The spar spoke about whether Luis de la Fuente deserves the renewal: “On merit, should Luis de la Fuente be renewed? Yes. Usually, when a coach qualifies the Spanish team for the next final phase, the contract is automatically renewed for the next one, be it World Cup, be it Euro Cup. Until now it has been a norm in the Federation. No, it is not written anywhere. But until now tradition said that. Would Luis de la Fuente have won it? Yes.”
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Guardiola #Isco #Raya