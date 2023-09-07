We start Thursday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market, which despite the fact that it has already closed in the main European leagues, movements are still taking place, also with a view to future windows. Go to the end to know the last hour of everything that happened hand in hand with 90min:
John Terry is the next star signing of the Saudi Super League. The Chelsea legend will follow the path blazed by his old teammate Steven Gerrard and continue his career on the bench in this booming game. He was working in the Chelsea youth academy, his ‘his club’, and he has said that he will not hinder him if he wishes to sign with Al Shabab, with whom he already has an agreement. This will sign for the next two years in a bond that could go up to four.
Paris Saint-Germain set out to renew its attack this summer after the departures of Messi and Neymar in search of a new company for Kylian Mbappé. The Parisians eventually attracted Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembélé, but according to L’Equipe, they also tried to sign Antoine Griezmann. Upon learning of the possibility that he could leave for 25 million euros, which was also reported by the French newspaper, PSG called to inquire about the feasibility of the transfer, but Griezmann’s salary ended up making the club change its mind, which did not I had planned to budget for another top-tier token.
Marco Verratti will also leave Paris Saint-Germain. The Italian midfielder, as announced RMC Sportswas left out of the PSG list for the Champions League and is close to reaching an agreement with Al Arabi to close his transfer.
“The first contacts with City were at the end of the season. The most important thing for me was knowing what the project was going to be. Going to a place where the project convinced me, where I saw myself playing… I spoke with the sports director and with the coach. That was the key moment,” he said.
According to Sports world, the culé team would be interested in incorporating a defensive midfielder in the winter market. The position is not doubled, since only Romeu is in it, and footballers like Guido Rodríguez, Palhinha, Jorginho and Florentino Luis are on Deco’s agenda.
According to Patrick Berger, a journalist for Sport1, Thorgan Hazard, Eden’s brother, would be very close to being a new Anderlecht player. The agreement with Borussia Dortmund is complete and the operation could be closed for four million euros. Today the market in Belgium closes.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Duhail is very close to reaching an agreement with Aston Villa to close the loan of the Brazilian midfielder. The former Barcelona soccer player accepted the proposal 10 days ago and rejected Besiktas and Betis to set course for the Qatari league.
“It’s a great honor for me to work with Guardiola. Maybe it’s too early to talk about it, but in that week that we’ve worked together, I can say that he taught me a lot, so I think everything will get better and better with time.” said the Croatian.
