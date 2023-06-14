Vitor Roque is waiting for Barcelona. He dreams of Barça and wants Barça to move since long time — but the negotiation is still ongoing between clubs with Athl. paranaense. 🔵🔴 #FCB

Barça, waiting for Financial Fair Play to enter into crucial stages.

