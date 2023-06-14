There is nothing left and less for the transfer market to open its doors and there are many clubs that are looking at the situation of various players to acquire them in their squads for next season and try to make a team that meets everything necessary to try to successfully achieve the established objectives.
Below we show you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market
The young Brazilian, Vitor Roque, and according to reports Fabrizio Romano would be waiting for FC Barcelona. Meanwhile, the culé club is waiting for the financial Fair Play.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Edin Dzeko could remain as a free agent by failing to reach an agreement with Inter Milan. Clubs like Fenerbahçe or teams from the Saudi league are awaiting the player’s situation.
Lucas Hernández wants to leave Bayern Munich and is clear that he wants to go to PSG. Bayern Munich has put a price of 60 million euros on him, a figure that the Parisians can assume.
PSG does not want to be left without a star in the event that Mbppé leaves the club, which is why they are already considering other options in the event that Kylian heads towards another club. Griezmann is the chosen player according to reports Radius Brand.
As reported La Gazzeta dello Sport, Chelsea executives and the player’s representative would have met to discuss the player’s future. From Juventus they would only see fit to sell it for 75 million pounds.
The winger is looking for a new club after ending his stay in Barcelona. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Jordi Alba would have an offer on the table from Inter Miami, a club that has recently signed Messi.
Paris Saint Germain and Mallorca have reached an agreement for Kang In Lee. The player who has carried out a great campaign in LaLiga will play next season in the French capital in exchange for 22 million euros.
As reported by the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, Bayer Leverkusen would already have closed the signing of the Swiss Granit Xhaka. The player would leave the English capital and will play next season in Germany.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Griezmann #Lucas #Hernández #Jordi #Alba
Leave a Reply