Fabián Ruiz was one of PSG's top signings last year, but in Paris, he has not been able to perform at the same level as he did in Italy, therefore, the player is considering a return to the Mediterranean country. In Europe there are several teams that want him and in fact, not all of their offers are in Italy, there are also teams like Atlético de Madrid willing to pay the 30 million that he could cost, according to the press in Italy.
Javi Guerra has long been the subject of interest from several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, which would prepare a proposal for the next market. The player's value is around 40 million euros, and English coach Eddie Howe seems to be very keen to sign him for his project.
Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski is one of the free targets that Inter Milan is monitoring for next season. Taking advantage of the fact that his contract ends on June 30 with Naples, the option of waiting for the winter market is very juicy. Although it is also a possibility to get it for a much lower price and secure it this summer. Giuseppe Marotta, general director of Inter, had already confirmed the club's interest in statements to DAZN.
We have already talked about “Messinho” as a possible signing for FC Barcelona, but it seems that it is not the only club interested in the player, and there is new news that Manchester United would be willing to pay up to 90 million euros for the player. player. Offer that no other club would be willing to match.
The interest of several European greats in Lois Openda, the young forward of RB Leipzig, has become evident in recent times, with Liverpool and Chelsea being the ones that have shown a strong interest in the 23-year-old player, considering him as a possible reinforcement for the team. The forward has 13 goals and 3 assists this season in 20 games and is beginning to knock on the door of the big European clubs.
With the departure of Olivier Giroud to LAFC in the MLS, Milan are searching for a suitable replacement for the French striker. Among the options considered, the Rossonero club is looking closely at Gonçalo Ramos although currently the biggest problem is the price that signing this player would entail. With his youth and quality, we would be talking about the price could be around 50 million euros.
Newcastle United are seriously considering signing Alexander Nubel as their next goalkeeper, according to recent reports. However, the deal could be complicated by Bayern Munich's interest in retaining the 27-year-old goalkeeper, who is currently on a successful loan deal with VfB Stuttgart. After Pope's serious injury, Nubel's option could be less than 10 million and he is a great goalkeeper for that value.
