Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Gakpo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford and much more

Here we leave you the most relevant news about transfers of the day. From the replacement of Cristiano, to the future of Gakpo going through the great moment of form of Marcus Rashford:
Since he arrived at Chelsea his career has gone from more to less. He signed with the London club as one of the key pieces of that Ajax that Europe fell in love with, but his participation in the team right now is nil. Chelsea is looking for a destination and Milan is the main interested party.
“When the World Cup is over, it will be time to talk about Atlético.” The ”Menino” has recognized that the mentality of his team is very different from that of his club. When you see him on the pitch, he feels much more comfortable. His relationship with Simeone is broken. The Premier League seems to be his destiny.
De Gea has not yet turned out his future with Manchester United and Dubravka will end his loan and return to Newcastle. So the Swiss goalkeeper is winning integers to land at Old Trafford. The other option on the table is that of Dean Henderson.
“They need something and there is a familiar face who can offer an ideal solution: Memphis Depay. Things did not go well for him the first time around. Since leaving for Lyon, he has developed into a mature, skilled and powerful player. A capable one. to play either side of attack and score goals. He earned his dream transfer to Barcelona. Now the Catalans are bored with this toy in favor of a newer one. United could offer a one-size-fits-all deal. Memphis would come out of a where they don’t want him,” said Daniel Murphy.
PSV has valued the player at 58 million euros, but Manchester United, for now, remains firm in its position offering 46 million. Cody Gakpo’s future could depend right now on 12 million euros. Now that the Netherlands has been left out of the World Cup, many more details are beginning to be known.
After the great game he played against the Spanish team in the round of 16 of the World Cup, Amrabat has made himself known to the world, and most surprising of all, is the admirer he had before the World Cup began. The Liverpool could look for his signing to prop up his center of the field.
The player has missed the World Cup due to injury, and everything indicates that at the end of the season he will not renew his contract with Chelsea. According to they aim diverse means, the FC Barcelona would be the main candidate to do with his services. They would have tightened the fence by now.
“Let’s see… I don’t know. I’m focused on right now, I’m not looking to the future. Let’s see what happens after the semifinal” said the Real Madrid player at the end of the match against Brazil.
“(Antonio Conte) wanted me at Tottenham? There were some contacts, but I’m happy to have stayed at Inter.” To this day, the Italian central defender is one of the players with the most projection in his position. He plays as a left-footed center back in a three-man defence.
He has never fully exploited all his potential, but in this World Cup he is at his best. His participation with England is within the reach of very few footballers and he is putting himself in the showcase to look for a new destination this summer. The player ends his contract and does not seem to want to renew. PSG right now is the best positioned.
