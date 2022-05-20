The teams begin to prepare for the coming season, writing down names on their agendas to reinforce their squads. Here we leave a list with the rumors of the market.
Erik Ten Hag is going to live a new stage next season at Old Trafford, already planning the signings for next year, according to reports DailyMirror, United aim to convince Kanté to join the squad.
With the arrival of Haaland at City, Gabriel Jesús is going to have less participation, so he is looking for a way out. As reported The Sun, Arsenal would have offered City 42 million euros for the Brazilian.
The Watford footballer has had many suitors for next season, one of them is Villarreal, who according to Mirror, the Spanish team is watching the player. The aforementioned medium has also made it known that he could continue in English football since both Newcastle and West Ham have shown interest in Dennis.
the english press points out that Pep Guardiola wants to look for a replacement for Fernandinho, with Kalvin Phillips being the most popular name in the Etihad Stadium offices.
The Dutch striker is currently on loan from Sevilla at FC Barcelona, according to reports Eindhovens Dagbladif the player finally does not continue in the Blaugrana team, PSV will try to sign him.
As reported SportAntonio Conte, coach of Tottenham Hotspurs wants the French central defender of FC Barcelona, Clement Lenglet.
According to the Bild journalist, Christian Falk, Paris Saint Germain would have joined the bid to acquire the services of the Liverpool player, Sadio Mané.
