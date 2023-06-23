There is less and less left for the transfer market to open its doors and for the clubs to begin to make what they have been planning all this time a reality. Today we will show you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market
It seems that Liverpool would have been ahead of the rest of the competitors in the race for Gabri Veiga, the reds would first have to pay the young player’s clause and later offer him a contract of 5 million euros per year. Sports World Information
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, both Lille and Juventus would have reached an agreement for Weah to head to the city of Turin for a price of 12 million euros
The French striker has been closely linked to PSG but according to information from L’Equip, the Parisian team had moved away from Thuram. According to information from Calciomercato, AC Milan is the closest to the player, offering him a 5-season contract with a salary of 4.5 million per year + bonus
Villarreal has reported through its official channels the renewal of veteran Pepe Reina. The goal will continue to be groguet until the 2024 season. This renewal does not mean that Villarreal is not looking for another goalkeeper, although they do not rule out continuing with the Reina and Jorgenssen duo
It has now been made official, Guerreiro will be Bayern Munich’s new left-back: “When the call from FC Bayern came, my decision was made quickly. It is an honor for me to play for this great club and I also appreciate Thomas a lot Tuchel. I’m a player who always likes to have the ball, it’s about dominating the game and I want to create chances. I’ll do my best to win as many titles as possible. That’s the philosophy of FC Bayern.”
As reported sky sports, Newcastle would continue in its search for new players and now they would have been interested in Theo Hernández. The problem, AC Milan asks for more than 80 million for the player
Allegri has noticed Thomas for his squad, the player has had a great season with Arsenal and, according to information from Di Marzio, this deal could be closed for a price between 18 and 20 million euros.
