The player that Atlético de Madrid signed in this transfer market, Samuel Lino, will be transferred to another Spanish club. the Valencia. Reports the specialist in the transfer market, Diego Picó.
The former Torino is currently without a team and according to reports La Gazzetta dello Sport There are several teams that have sought this player in Italy. Roma and AC Milan are two of the teams that want to do with Belotti’s services.
José Mourinho wants to incorporate Wijnaldum into his squad, to put together a team that can fight against the greats of Italy. Inform Brand.
As reported by the specialist in the transfer market Roman Fabrizio, and midfielder of Paris Saint Germain, Gueye, is in the starting positions of the Parisian club. Everton have shown interest in the player.
Pep Guardiola is already looking for a substitute for Bernardo Silva and the one chosen by the citizens is Lucas Paquetá. Although the incorporation of the Brazilian from Olympique de Lyon is far from complete, reports L’Equipe.
As reported The Sun West Ham is in negotiations with the German team to acquire the services of Filip Kostic, a first offer has already been rejected.
According to Cadena SER, Atlético de Madrid would have offered the Spanish midfielder, Saúl Níguez, to Juventus due to the recent injury of Paul Pogba, who will be absent from the pitch for several weeks.
According to the journalist Marco Conteiro, the Ché club has established conversations with Keita Baldé, who has already been wanted more than once by Valencia. Last summer he was close to signing with the Valencianistas.
In the Italian club they have received the refusal by Atlético de Madrid of the incorporation of Morata, so they have decided to set their sights on Roberto Firmino, reports Il Corriere dello Sport.
As reported La Gazzetta dello Sport, the one chosen by the London team before the possible departure of Azpilicueta to FC Barcelona is Denzel Dumfries, the player is also in the orbit of Manchester United. The transfer of him would come out for about 40 million euros
