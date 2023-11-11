These rumors and news in the transfer market promise to shake up the football landscape, showing how clubs are planning their future moves and strategies to strengthen their squads. The competition for young and experienced talent intensifies, and fans are waiting for decisions that could change the course of their favorite teams.
Below we leave you the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is very close to acquiring the services of young player Nestory Irakunda. In an agreed transfer of about 3 million euros.
Real Madrid is in a period of renewal of its players. He already renewed players like Vinicius, Rodrygo and Militao before and now it was Fede Valverde’s turn.
After Pacheta has been dismissed after poor results with Villarreal, the groguet team is looking for a new coach. According to Fabrizio Romano, the chosen one would have been Marcelino
Girona’s Sports Director, Quique Cárcel, talks about a possible return of Oriol Romeu to the Catalan squad: “I would love to bring Oriol Romeu here from Barcelona, he did magical things for us, I would love it, 100%.” ”I don’t think so that it is an impossible deal to make with Barça… Difficult but not impossible,” the manager told Diari de Girona.
Juventus has renewed one of its players as part of its future project. Nicoló Fagioli has signed a new contract valid until 2028 in which the player’s salary has been increased compared to his previous contract.
