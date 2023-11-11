🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Bayern are closing in on deal to sign 17 year old talent Nestory Irankunda, here we go! 🌟

2006 born winger on the verge of joining Bayern in 2024 from Australian side Adelaide United.

Understand fee verbally agreed is £3m fixed fee plus add-ons. pic.twitter.com/oUi1KEy0S3

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 10, 2023