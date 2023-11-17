In the maelstrom of the transfer market, intrigues and surprising negotiations intertwine. From the search for Juventus to the twists in Mbappé’s destiny, European football is preparing for a shake-up.
Juventus Turin seeks to strengthen its midfield after the setbacks of Pogba and Fagioli. CalcioMercato.com reports that Vecchia Signora has its sights on Krasnodar’s Eduard Spertsyan, a 23-year-old Armenian midfielder valued at €15M, providing a quality and promising option.
Alphonso Davies, Canadian full-back, is Real Madrid’s dream, as we reported on 90min. His agent, Nedah Huoseh, denies renewal rumors with Bayern Munich, raising expectations about his future. His representative mentions the interest of Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs: There is interest from many teams in Alphonso Davies. “I read the same articles on the Internet, but in the end we will see what happens in the coming months.”,
“I am sure that Real Madrid could be one of the clubs that would like to sign Davies, along with several clubs in the English Premier League. They all want to have one of the best left-backs in the world”.
Real Madrid view Ajax’s Kenneth Taylor as a valuable option for their post-Modric and Kroos midfield. With a positive report from Juni Calafat, his possible change of scenery could be closed for around €10 million, they report from Central defense.
Kylian Mbappé and PSG explore a renewal with an intriguing agreement. RMC Sport reports on an agreement where the forward would renounce part of the bonuses, around €80 M, generating an understanding between both parties.
Brighton striker Evan Ferguson attracts European interest, and especially from teams in the Premier League itself, such as Chelsea, with an astonishing valuation of €130 million. AS Roma, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have also shown interest. The sale of Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea marks a financial precedent for Brighton. Via: talkSPORT.
