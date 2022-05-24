After finishing the European leagues and with only the Champions League final ahead, the teams are already planning the summer and the future of the clubs. This year’s transfer market seems to be much busier than in previous years, and here we bring the latest transfer news as of Tuesday, May 24:
The Argentine player has already announced that his future is not linked to Juventus, but the Italian teams do not take their eyes off him and he may not have to move very far. Inter and Roma seem to be the most interested, and Totti is clear that he is a good signing for what was his team: “I would happily give him what was my number 10”. “I will try to convince him.”
One of the Brazilian pearls has signed his first professional contract, and has opted to play in Palmeiras. The young man, 16 years old, has signed until 2025, but there are already several European clubs attentive to the player.
The Argentine player seems to have convinced the Tottenham board after his transfer and the London club will activate the purchase option. Tottenham will pay 40 million euros for Romero in what Jamie Carragher defines as “the signing of the season”.
The Turkish defender is one of the most requested in this transfer market, and Real Madrid wants to join the bid. The Leicester center-back is wanted by several teams in the Premier, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid. The price they set from their current team is 40 million euros.
Chelsea is being quite affected in this transfer market and everyone wants to get some signing from the English team’s defense. With Rudiger already confirmed and Christensen about to leave, Barcelona wants to sign two of their full-backs. Although the signing of Azpilicueta seems to be complicated, Marcos Alonso could leave for Barcelona shortly.
The ex-PSG player is looking for his next destination, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine has offered himself to FC Barcelona to play there next season. Although he is a feasible signing for the Catalans, Raphinha remains the club’s priority.
Athletic Bilbao has called a press conference for today at 13:00 and suggests that it could be Marcelino’s farewell to the club. The Asturian coach may leave Athletic after having won a Spanish Super Cup and leading the team to the Copa del Rey final.
Monaco’s sporting director, Paul Mitchell, has confirmed that they will sell Tchouameni in this transfer window. The Frenchman is one of the most valued players on the market, and it seems that Liverpool or Real Madrid will be the player’s next destination.
The English goalkeeper has reached an agreement with Tottenham to be the team’s new substitute goalkeeper and it seems that he will leave Southampton. The 34-year-old veteran will join the club in the coming days.
