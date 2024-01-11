The winter transfer market continues to advance, and some operations are beginning to close, while other rumors emerge about great players. The truth is that transfer periods are very fun, and are great entertainment for all football lovers.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Eric Dier is very close to being a new Bayern Munich player. The English defender is already in the German city to undergo a medical examination, and could very soon become the new signing for Tuchel's team.
The German midfielder would not take a dim view of leaving the Bavarian team, according to information from Florian Plettenberg. PSG would be one of those interested in acquiring the player, and Bayern Munich has not made him a renewal proposal, so the soap opera seems to have only just begun.
The Madrid striker is having a huge campaign at Getafe, scoring a large number of goals, and according to reports The Sunset gunner He would have made an offer of 25 million euros to acquire the services of the Spanish striker, so we will see how things finally end.
According to reports Brand, The Parisian team would have decided to wait to see how the operation for the Brazilian midfielder's foot injury progresses. However, Corinthians would have issued an ultimatum from their president, stating that “now or never.”
The Ché team does not have the services of the Turkish defender and would be looking for a way out, according to reports daily Ace. However, the offers that have arrived so far are in the form of a loan, something that is not contemplated by the president of the entity, Lim, who would only let the defender leave if a transfer operation occurs.
According to the sports media Sport, FC Barcelona would be willing to let practically the entire squad leave if good offers arrive, with the exception of three players, who are Araujo, Pedri and Gavi. The Barça team considers them the cornerstone of the team, and wants the Catalan team's project to revolve around them.
According to Fabrizio Romano, in the absence of official confirmation, all the documents would be signed to complete the transfer of Dragusin to Tottenham, so the English team would already have its new defender, so sought after due to the team's numerous casualties.
The English defender would be on the exit ramp for the London team, and according to what he points out TeamtalkWest Ham would be trying to acquire the services of the defender, although nothing has been finalized yet.
As pointed out GlobeSportthe Brazilian team would have broken off negotiations to acquire the services of the skilled winger, so, for the moment, the player will not leave the green and white entity.
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the rumors were not true, and that Martial has never been an option for the French team, although Manchester United has not started talks with the player to renew him either.
