🚨🔴 Bayern are set to sign Eric Dier from Spurs on permanent deal, agreement being sealed — as revealed by @Plettigoal.

Dier, already in Munich to complete the medical tests today. “It's an amazing club,” SkyDE told.

Tuchel will have his new center back. pic.twitter.com/K8546G62co

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2024