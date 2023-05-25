Andrés Iniesta leaves Vissel Kobe after 5 years in Japan. Spanish midfielder will make a decision on his future soon. 👋🏻🇯🇵 #transfers

“I feel in good conditions to play and compete, again and again”.

Iniesta has turned 39 days ago. pic.twitter.com/GCJOgKZWuT

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2023