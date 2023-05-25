The directors of the different clubs are already working on the sports project for next season and thinking about which footballers could fit into their plans to improve their respective squads. Today we will show you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market in the clubs of Europe:
Abde’s performances this season in Osasuna have not gone unnoticed and that has made clubs like Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen ask about the player.
Everything seemed to indicate that Ángel Di María was going to continue at Juventus, but now, according to information from Marca, the situation has taken an unexpected turn and everything points to the Argentine and the Italian club going their separate ways.
According to information from the Portuguese newspaper Record, Sporting Lisbon would have accepted the proposal of 60 million euros for the Uruguayan player to wear the Paris Saint Germain shirt next season.
Manchester United begin to make their squad for the next campaign and the English press reports that they have asked about Mason Mount. The player could leave since Chelsea will not play European competition.
According to the French newspaper L’EquipePSG would have reached an agreement in principle with Lucas Hernández , although information from this same newspaper indicates that Bayern Munich will try to retain him.
Fabrizio Romano informs that Dani Olmo and RB Leipzig are close to a new contract for the footballer. The Spanish player’s contract with the German club ends in June 2024.
Andrés Iniesta will not continue in Japan after five years. He will have to make a decision for his future, although he continues to see himself dressed in shorts: “I feel in good condition to play and compete, over and over again,” said the player.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Turkish midfielder for Inter Milan, Çalhanoglou will soon sign his renewal contract with the Italian club until 2027.
