Robert Lewandowski has not changed his mind, as of today. He wants Barcelona and he’s not even in talks with any other club – just waiting for Bayern to make a final decision and find a potential replacement. ?? #FCB

Barça are always in direct contact with his agent Pini Zahavi. pic.twitter.com/25Uuw1BlSV

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2022