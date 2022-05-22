These are the transfer rumors that we have as of May 22. Mbappé has put an end to his soap opera and ends up renewing with PSG. Lewandowski without knowing his future…
After having all of Madrid on tenterhooks thinking that his signing would arrive, the Frenchman has left Real Madrid standing to renew until 2025. The player will receive a bonus of €300M and a salary of €50M net per season.
With the new renewal of Mbappé, Leonardo has been the first to fall. According to several sources, the former sports director of PSG did not create a good atmosphere at PSG and the new project of the Parisians will get by without him.
Téléfoot has announced that the Marseillais is not on the list of candidates to coach the Parisian team. Le Parisien, for its part, explains that Luis Campos, who will replace Leonardo as sports director.
“Pogba prefers Juve to PSG’s money: it’s done”
According to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the midfielder will return to Turin as a free agent, accepting a proposal economically inferior to that of the Parisians.
The Barcelona player maintains a close relationship with Kylian Mbappé and now that he has the power to decide on the team’s signings, one of his first wishes has been to bring his friend Ousmane to Paris. We will see that he decides to do Dembouz with his future.
He was the favorite of the stands when he was making his first steps in the quarry. He has finally accepted that to prove his true worth as a footballer he has to prove himself. Surely Xavi, another of the coaches who, like Valverde or Koeman, has not believed in him, does give him the opportunity to say goodbye to his people.
“Robert Lewandowski hasn’t changed his mind, to this day. He wants Barcelona and isn’t even in talks with any other club, he just waits for Bayern to make the final decision and find a potential replacement. Barca are always in direct contact. with his agent Pini Zahavi”. Fabrizio Romano affirms
Oliver Kahn, general director of Bayern, has responded to Julien Wolff’s question about the money it would take to let the attacker out in the next summer market: “This question does not arise. Robert Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and he is going to achieve”.
Haller has scored 34 goals, 11 of them in the Champions League, in the 43 games he has played this season with the ‘ajacied’. Bayern would be keeping their backs for a possible departure of Robert Lewandowski.
After Mbappé’s blow, Real Madrid has to invest money in reinforcing other parts of the field. The main objective today is to close the arrival of Tchouameni to close his midfield of the future.
