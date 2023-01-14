Brazilian LB Abner will join Real Betis to replace Alex Moreno. He’s now flying to Europe as Atletico Paranaense will get €7m plus add-ons. ⚪️🟢🇧🇷 #Betis

Abner has agreed personal terms on a long term deal — Atletico Paranaense will keep 30% future sale. pic.twitter.com/mBh3c4yZl9

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2023