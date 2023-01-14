The winter transfer market always leaves us with more than interesting moves. To date, great movements have already been made, such as Joao Félix’s move to Chelsea, leaving an Atlético de Madrid in which he did not fit in. But, what are the latest news and rumors in the transfer market?
Here we leave them:
In recent days, Betis had suffered the loss of Álex Moreno, who had signed for Aston Villa. Now, according to the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, the Sevillian club would have found the replacement. Abner is currently traveling to Europe to close the agreement for 7 million euros with the white and green entity.
Whoever was a Real Madrid or Bayern Munich player, among others, could change leagues again. According to the Turkish press, the Galatasaray coach would have expressly requested his signing.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal continues to show strong interest in the Shaktar player and they will resume talks in which they will try to reach an agreement after the offer of 70 million euros plus 25 in bonuses launched by the Gunners. Those of Arteta want to close it as soon as possible.
It’s official, Wout Weghorst will be a new Manchester United player on loan. The Dutch player will leave Besiktas to join the discipline of Old Trafford. United have paid three million euros to Burnley, the club owned by the player, for the transfer.
Fabrizio Romano informs that Danilo will go from playing in the Brazilian league to play for Nottingham Forrest. The English club has paid the amount of 20 million euros to take over the player’s services.
Wolverhampton is one step away from taking over the services of the 21-year-old player from Flamengo who has been wanted by Real Madrid, Liverpool or Manchester United among others. Joao Gomes, as reported by Diario AS, would be just one step away from becoming a new Wolves player.
After the departure of Joao Félix to Chelsea, the mattress team is looking for a replacement and according to Mundo Deportivo they have noticed the Dutch player from FC Barcelona. The culé club will not make their exit to Atlético de Madrid easy since they do not want to reinforce a direct rival.
As we have previously commented, Memphis is the great desire of Atlético de Madrid and according to Gerard Romero, the colchoneros would have offered Lemar to FC Barcelona to enter Depay in their ranks.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Depay #Lemar #Murdyk
Leave a Reply