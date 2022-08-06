The teams continue to make the last efforts to incorporate players in the summer market, which has less than a month to live, with an eye on reinforcing their squads and achieving the goals set
Here we leave you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market today, August 6.
As reported Sport, LA Galaxy, after taking Riqui Puig, would be sounding out the possibility of incorporating Sergi Roberto, a player who does not fit into Xavi Hernández’s plans.
Finally, the Dutch midfielder will play for José Mourinho’s Roma. The player arrives on loan with a purchase option of around eight million euros.
According to the newspaper Sport, Chelsea is going all out for Frenkie De Jong. The Londoners offer FC Barcelona 70 million euros for the Dutchman.
After finally not renewing with Cádiz, Carlos Akapo will finally play next season in the MLS, more specifically in the San Jose Earthquakes, signing until 2023.
The Colombian forward of Atalanta likes in England and according to reports Tutto Market Web the first offer for the player could arrive today.
Edinson Cavani is very close to signing for Boca Juniors. According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo the Uruguayan forward and the Argentine club would have reached an agreement.
The Belgian striker, Christian Benteke will change the Premier League for the MLS. He will play for DC United, a team coached by Wayne Rooney. Sign until 2024.
As reported The Sunthe Wolves want to gain the services of Michy Batshuayi, a Chelsea striker who last season played on loan at Besiktas, the player does not count for Tuchel.
Jordan Veretout will reinforce Olympique de Marseille, signing until the 2025 season. The French player leaves about 11 million euros in the coffers of Roma.
As reported La Gazzetta dello SportNapoli will go for Sirigu after David Ospina has left the Neapolitan club’s goal.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Jong #Wijnaldum #Cavani
Leave a Reply