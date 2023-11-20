🔴🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes on Man United scouting João Neves: “I would love to have him at United, he has top quality! But it’s João choice…”.

“He’s great player but it depends on the coach ideas! “He will have a great future, in United or somewhere else”, Bruno told @sporttvportugal. pic.twitter.com/TXGcUwGpvf

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 18, 2023