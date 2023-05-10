We start on Wednesday, May 10, with the latest news on the transfer market: from David De Gea’s future at Manchester United, to Napoli’s interest in Christian Pulisic, to Bayern Munich’s attempt to sign Haaland.
Manchester United had been in negotiations with David de Gea for a few months, and at times it seemed that an agreement would never be reached. As reported The Telegraph, the Spanish goalkeeper has reached an agreement with the team, although not with the conditions he wanted. This renewal brings a drop in salary and he is not assured that he will be the starting goalkeeper.
Chelsea is forced to lower its salary mass in this transfer market because the new signings have complicated the financial management of the team. One of the names that has been losing strength in the team is Christian Pulisic, who, except for a radical change in the club’s position, will leave in the summer. Napoli would be interested in the player, according to progress Daily Mailand a trade could even emerge in which Chelsea take Osimhen.
SkySports Germany It advances that Bayern Leverkusen wants to take over one of Mikel Arteta’s starters. Granit Xhaka has gained weight in the ‘gunner’ team but would not be closed to a possible transfer, although his intention is to stay until 2024 when his contract ends.
The left-back of the last decade of FC Barcelona begins to form part of the Barça past, since the irruption of Balde has left him in a secondary role this season and everything points to Alba leaving in the summer. The ex from Valencia would leave without any complication on the part of Barcelona although he will surely be asked that he pardons part of his salary in exchange for the letter of freedom. Jordi Alba also has pending payments from the time of the pandemic, but it seems that he will have to forgive those.
Thomas Muller is not counting at Bayern as much as he would like this season and he is already considering leaving the German club at the end of the season. The arrival of young players for the attack zone has relegated him to the background and he still believes he has the level to compete in Europe, although he also has offers from the United States and Saudi Arabia.
The departure of Sergio Busquets from FC Barcelona at the end of the season is a fact and the club is already looking for a replacement for next season. The Moroccan Sofyan Amrabat was close to joining the winter market, but the negotiations collapsed at the last moment. Well now the club insists on signing him again, since he does not have a too high price (they do not want to pay more than 25 million euros) and meets what is sought.
The Villarreal center-back has become one of the most sought-after defenders on the market, thanks to the great Champions League campaign last season, and since his contract ends in 2024, it’s time to think about what to do. The Spaniard has a long-term offer from Villarreal, but offers are raining down on him from abroad. Tottenham and Aston Villa are the English teams that sound the most, while Juventus is also very interested in the player.
The departure of Declan Rice has been an open secret since almost the start of the season, and interest from several big clubs makes life easier for West Ham. With the interest that has been raised, the club is not going to retain the player, but they are clear that the interested team will have to pay, and a lot. From the club they want to compare the offer made with Jude Bellingham to put a similar price on their player.
Bayern Munich is looking for a striker for his team for next season, and now Oliver Kahn reveals that they were trying to sign Haaland last season: “A year ago we tried everything for Erling Haaland and we reached our financial limits. We had to decide: do we want to break our salary structure?”
The Colombian central defender arrived at Everton from FC Barcelona and for a couple of seasons he has been an important part of the team, but his career has been affected by injuries and it seems that this transfer market will leave the team. Mina’s contract ends this season, and this year he has only played 5 games due to injuries, so the club will not renew him.
