Agents and big clubs work daily so that player transfers materialize in the transfer market.
Although the market is not active now, news and rumors are still the order of the day, let’s go with the most recent.
Benfica’s left-back has established himself after his great performance this season in the Champions League, and there are great teams behind him. Inter has already made a move and could try this same winter market.
The American attacker has been relegated to a very secondary role at Chelsea and that is why he would like to leave. Chelsea would also welcome an exit, if there is a substantial transfer. Newcastle would be considering reaching 45 million euros, but Milan could offer a more consolidated project.
Given Real Madrid’s policy of probing the market in search of players who are still affordable for the white coffers, Frimpong, one of the sensations of the Bundesliga and who could leave Bayer Leverkusen to reinforce Madrid’s right back, sounds strong.
Anderlecht’s holding midfielder is one of those chosen by the Italian coach to reinforce Valencia. The ches could pay five million euros this same winter market and recruit him.
The Andalusian midfielder continues to have a residual role at Real Madrid and Betis want him to return home, but they know they will have to pay for the player. The Andalusians hope to make a sale and be able to sign Ceballos soon.
The Catalan team has disbursed a large amount this summer, but as has been seen, it seems to have been insufficient. One of the players on the culé agenda is Dani Olmo, whom they would like to recruit in the winter market, but for this, they will need to sell some players from the squad.
