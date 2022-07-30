The vast majority of European teams are in full preseason with a couple of games already behind them. These meetings have served the coaches and managers of the teams to see what positions need to be strengthened in the teams, and the market is full of rumors of possible transfers this summer. These are the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
The Real Madrid player is doing the preseason with the team, but his future is not 100% guaranteed. Ancelotti has asked him to stay, that he is counting on him, but the player is not sure and now Juventus is a possible candidate to take over the Spaniard given Paul Pogba’s injury.
Werner’s future at Chelsea has been in doubt all summer, but Lukaku’s departure seemed enough for the German to stay at the club for at least this season. Even so, Tuchel does not have him and the English team is looking for a way out for him. Juventus and RB Leipzig are the best positioned to get the striker.
The Chelsea goalkeeper is the English team’s substitute and could head for Serie A. According to Di Marzio, Napoli is the best placed club to get the player. Chelsea would take over 75% of the goalkeeper’s record, while the Italians would pay 3 million euros as a bonus.
The Dutch player has become entrenched and does not want to leave FC Barcelona, but Manchester United wants to insist on the signing. The English club would be willing to match the salary that the Dutchman has at Barça, and also take over the back salary that Barcelona owes him.
Newcastle United has launched itself for the Leicester player and could close a signing of the one they have been behind for quite some time. The Englishman scored 18 goals and distributed another 12 last season and now Newcastle have launched an offer of almost 50 million euros.
Leicester and the Turkish player still do not understand each other and the renewal does not come, so there are already several clubs with their eyes on the center-back. Inter Milan is very interested in the player and has launched an offer of 30 million euros.
The Chilean player will say goodbye to Inter Milan this summer, a move that will cost the club around 8 million euros since he still has a contract. Olympique de Marseille seems to be the Chilean’s next destination.
Héctor Bellerín’s loan to Betis last season has been very good for the winger and now he only wants to play there next season. Arsenal has received three offers from clubs interested in the Spaniard, but Bellerín only thinks of Betis for his future. Inter Milan, Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal have been the teams that have contacted Arsenal.
The young promise of Aston Villa seems that he will not continue in the English team, his contract ends in 2023, and the club wants to cash in on his departure. Aston Villa has put a price on its youth squad to be able to leave this summer, to clubs like FC Barcelona or AC Milan, and they are asking for 20 million euros for him.
The Chelsea striker is to Tuchel’s liking, but the great season at Southampton has opened the doors to other big clubs. Now Real Madrid have asked about him, after seeing his lack of offensive strength without Karim Benzema.
