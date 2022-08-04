The Premier League shows that it is one of the most powerful leagues with the signings that are about to take place. English teams are willing to shower millions on lesser-known players.
We go with the rumors of the transfer market to know those names.
Given the more than likely departure of Marcos Alonso from the London team, Chelsea want to tie up Cucurella, a player who has performed great with Brighton and who has also received interest from Manchester City. The blues They have made an offer of 68 million euros that is difficult to refuse.
Finally, the Portuguese has given the “yes I want” to Barça, after the rumors that placed him at Real Madrid. Now it remains for the Catalans to reach an agreement with Manchester City for his transfer, although they must first find a way out for De Jong.
The London team is looking for a reinforcement of guarantees for the center of the field after the signings for that plot have not convinced. Conte would have asked Zaniolo, Roma midfielder, and that he will not let go easily.
Everything seems to indicate that Werner is the one chosen by the whites to reinforce the offensive plot, yes, they want him on loan. First they will have to release Mariano Díaz, but the youth squad already has interesting offers.
The income in the Premier shows that they are well above the rest of the leagues, and that is that the London team is willing to sign Fofana for a prohibitive amount for most clubs in the rest of the world. Chelsea would pay 75 million euros to Leicester, and although the player has proven to be a very interesting player, the amount seems exorbitant.
