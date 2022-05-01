These are the news and the rumors about transfers with which we have woken up today, Sunday:
The Dutch coach has set his goal on getting Marcus Rashford back. The English winger was very important until this season for the Red Devils.
They point to a possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. The Portuguese player is not like Manchester, there is a change of scenery that would be good for him in this last stretch of his career.
Milan and Arsenal begin a fierce fight for Jonathan David. The Canadian has fallen in love with the world with his goals in the French league and it is time to make the leap.
Manchester City and Manchester United, who sometimes use trawling, will battle this summer for the best free-kick taker in the world: James Ward-Prowse.
The English right back is on the starting ramp. James has offers from different clubs around the world and one of them is Real Madrid, which is looking to shore up that position.
Napoli are running out of gunpowder on the offensive plot with the departures of Lorenzo Insigne and the drop in performance of Mertens. Hence, the option of disbursing 40 million for Domenico Berardi is being considered.
Barça want to find a left back who can replace Jordi Alba and they have found him in London. The operation out of Chelsea is massive and Marcos Alonso is not going to be left behind.
Despite his magnificent month, Gabriel Jesús is still close to leaving for Arsenal. The London team wants a mobile striker and the Brazilian is.
