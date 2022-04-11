One more day the transfer market is full of rumors and news about the clubs’ plans to strengthen their squads for next season and about those players who still have their future up in the air.
Marco Asensio is one of the candidates to leave Real Madrid this summer and thus make way for the arrival of Kylian Mbappé. Milan seemed the best placed to take the Mallorcan player, however from England they point out that Tottenham is also interested in taking over the footballer’s services.
Manchester United’s season is not going as expected. The lack of titles and the need for a renewal in the team, together with the fact that United’s game had to adapt to Cristiano Ronaldo and the results have not been satisfactory, could cause the Portuguese to leave Old Trafford early. According to Manchester Evening News the English team does not rule out selling its star although he still has one more year left on his contract.
Miralem Pjanić’s adventure at Besiktas is about to end. The sporting director of the Turkish club, Ceyhun Kazanci, said that they are not going to keep the player who will have to return to Barcelona once his loan ends. At the Barça club they don’t have him either, so they will put him up for sale. From the Gazzetta dello Sport They point out that the player does not rule out playing again in Italy.
Pablo Sarabia will return to PSG after his loan at Sporting de Portugal and according to L’Equipe he will do it to stay. Given the possible departure of Mbappé and the fact that Draxler is on the transfer list, together with the good performance that the Spaniard is having at Sporting, Sarabia could have a place in the PSG squad for next season.
Milan has been behind Renato Sanches for some time to reinforce the midfield and they would already have very advanced negotiations with Lille and would pay 18 million euros. But according to reports from Sport Mediaset, the player’s salary could be an obstacle for the Rossoneri to convince the player. Renato would have asked for 6 million euros per season and Juventus would be willing to satisfy the player’s wishes.
Toni Kroos ends his contract in 2023 and Real Madrid has a policy of renewing players over 30 years of age from year to year. As reported from The National That could cause the German midfielder to make the decision to change scenery and leave the Santiago Bernabéu to land at the Etihad Stadium.
Milan has a purchase option for Brahim Díaz and its intention is to execute it to keep the player. However, the decrease in his performance has caused the Rossoneri club to consider that those 22 million euros are excessive and they will negotiate with Real Madrid to try to reduce that amount, according to Calcium Mercato.
Atlético de Madrid is looking for a midfielder to replace Héctor Herrera who will leave the team at the end of the season. As reported from Radius Brand The player who likes the most in the Wanda Metropolitano is the Betis midfielder, Guido Rodríguez, who has a contract with the Verdiblancos until 2024.
Real Madrid is eyeing the transfer market in search of a midfielder and according to reports from CSB the new goal of the white team would be Youri Tielemans. In addition, from the aforementioned media they add that Madrid would be the main candidate to sign the Leicester player.
Darwin Núñez is on the agenda of several clubs in Europe for the next transfer market. In The Athletic They point out that the striker could leave for around 80 million euros and there are three firm candidates to take over his services: Manchester United, PSG and Chelsea. However, the diary Record informs that the player would prefer to sign for Atlético de Madrid, which has also shown interest in the player.
