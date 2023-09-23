We start Saturday with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market. Go to the end to find out the last hour from 90min:
“Everyone has seen the potential and the quality he has. Darwin Núñez was very important for us against LASK and I hope he continues like this for a long time. In attack, the competition is quite good. Everyone has to put pressure on each other and it is “Well, everyone has a role to play,” confessed the Liverpool defender.
“I’m happy here. I’m not interested in going somewhere else, I’m happy at Atlético, I’m having minutes, my family is from here, I’m from here and so Atlético is the ideal environment for us,” he confessed in an interview in AS.
“PSG? I really thought about it, because it is a great European club and we always want French clubs to succeed. However, when Real Madrid calls you, honestly, it is very difficult to say no. I would have liked Mbappé to accompany us. “The best players in the world must play for Real Madrid. Kylian is one of them and I would have liked him to join the club. Unfortunately, this was not the case,” he said into the microphones of Canal+ France.
“Joao Félix is a very young boy and you never know in the world of football, maybe he will be very important tomorrow at Atlético de Madrid, or maybe not. I’m not the one who has to decide. I The only thing I know is that he is a good kid and that he is a player who is different from most players,” he said about his former teammate.
“It was a great match, we played very well, against a great team, we are happy, we are at the top of the table and that is what we were looking for. Even at my age I still love football, I love playing and scoring goals, winning games and I will continue until my legs say: ‘Cristiano, it’s over!’ “I still have a lot left. I still love football and scoring goals. I still love to win. They say I’m finished but I’m still proving it’s not true.” He declared after his last match.
The 30-year-old English winger joined Saudi Arabia’s Al Ettifaq in training today, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. However, it does not mean that he has signed for the team coached by Steven Gerrard and with Henderson or Dembélé, since he will be on trial for a month! Lingard is without a team after terminating his contract with Nottingham Forest.
“Here we are building Liverpool 2.0. We want to attack again and not just see how much longer we can hold out. I have loyalty. My heart is here in Liverpool. You can’t just eliminate these eight years. “I signed a contract here and, as far as I can remember, I was not drugged or tied up or had to sign with my mouth!” declared the 56-year-old German coach to justify his ‘no’ to The Maanschaft.
“We are talking to the sports directors. They support the project. They are not disappointed because we have similar feelings about the project. We have to work hard, all together, we all want to win,” declared the Argentine coach.
