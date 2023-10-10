We return one more day with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market. From the future that Cristiano Ronaldo already envisions, to Eden Hazard’s goodbye to professional football, through the situation of Lukaku and Chelsea.
According to information from Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo told the Al-Nassr board that he intends to renew until 2027. His goal would be to reach the 2026 World Cup linked to the Saudi club and then retire from football. If he fulfilled this hypothetical contract, the Portuguese attacker would remain active until he was 42 years old.
Given that he had not signed for any club this summer, it was an open secret that Hazad could retire now, and today he made his decision official through social networks. The Belgian has had an end to his career that many imagined, since he has been one of the best players in the Premier League in recent years and injuries at Real Madrid have shortened his career.
It was already known that the Stamford Bridge team declared the Belgian striker transferable, but the sale price that would have been awarded to him has come to light. According to Fabrizio Romano, the ‘Blues’ will ask for around 42 million euros to open the door for Lukaku. The Belgian has started the season very well with Roma and could be one of the focuses of the next transfer market.
According to talkSPORTin case the Glazers decide to sell the club and Sheikh Jassim is the new owner, the owner of Inter Miami would occupy a position as ambassador.
This weekend, Beckham said he knew who the “right people” are to achieve “stability.”
According to Florian Plettenbergthe German goalkeeper will return to the playing fields at the latest on October 28 against Darmstadt, although it is not ruled out that he returns against Mainz or Galatasaray.
Neuer broke his leg skiing after the end of the World Cup in Qatar and is ready to return to the starting lineup, without going on the bench.
Birmingham have just confirmed the dismissal of their coach, John Eustace. The English club would have set its sights on Wayne Rooney after he announced yesterday that he was leaving DC United.
The club is sixth in the English Championship, and this weekend they achieved their second consecutive victory.
PSG’s start to the season has not been as expected, and given the team’s situation, friction has begun to appear between Luis Enrique and the French media. Daniel Riolo, from RMC Sportstates that “If he continues like this, he will have to win a lot of games so that we don’t worry about him. If PSG wins, there won’t be any problem” “The coaches talk, they tell stories, we said how much we liked that about Sampaoli, Bielsa or Mourinho. “There are a lot of coaches who talk. It’s a bit stupid. You can see that he has a kind of hatred on his face, he wants to get up and leave.”.
Sancho’s history in Manchester has not gone as anyone expected, and according to BildJuventus Turin plans to incorporate Jadon Sancho, separated from Manchester United since last September, to its squad.
The variable that the Italian club manages would be a loan in January, with the option of incorporating him permanently at the end of the season.
“They may opt to win the Premier next season when they can make two more additions. I think Liverpool is missing a top-level midfielder who can play in front of the line of four and perhaps one more defender. I think those “gaps will be filled in the next two market windows and they will be better equipped for next season.”
In 10 official matches, the Azzurri have barely won five times and on Sunday, at Maradona, all the defects of a team that has lost the principles with which it dominated Calcio last season were once again noticeable. For now, barring huge surprises, García will continue in his position, but the southern president will continue to reflect although, today, he does not have an alternative that convinces him.
