Mykhaylo Mudryk is now completing his medical tests as Chelsea plan to have all official contracts signed in the next few hours. 🔵🩺🇺🇦 #CFC

Mudryk contract will be valid until June 2030 as it helps the club for Financial Fair Play and amortization. pic.twitter.com/rcMOGfrdnP

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2023