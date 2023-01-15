These are all the latest news on the transfer market as of January 14. From Cantona’s words to Cristiano, to Mudryk’s new destination, including the Bellingham situation.
“Now we are playing as a team. A few months ago, some players played alone, for themselves. Now we do it to help each other.”
“There are two types of players: the one who wants to play every game because he still thinks he is 25 years old and the one who realizes that he is not 25 years old and that he is here to help young players, knows that he will not play every game. games, but he knows he will play some”.
Teams like the Nottingham Forest, Everton or BournemouthThey seem to be interested or considering this possibility of signing Danjuma. With this the yellow submarine could recover economically. It would be a great loss for Villarreal. Jackson also sounds to set course for Wolverhampton.
Mykhaylo Mudryk is now completing his medicals as Chelsea plans to have all the official contracts signed in the next few hours.
Mudryk will be valid until June 2030 as it helps the club for the Financial Fair Play and amortization.
Galtier, the PSG coach, has confirmed that Pablo Sarabia is leaving the club and heading to Julen Lopetegui’s Wolverhampton: “I wasn’t happy here. It doesn’t make sense to keep disgruntled players on the squad.”
The meeting between the player’s entourage and the club is about to take place. Right now there is no answer about the future of Bellingham, it is not known if he will head towards the Premier if he will play in LaLiga or if he will stay in Dortmund. Borussia already has the money from its sale.
Memphis Depay will leave Barcelona in the January transfer window. The decision has been made, he will try a new experience if all goes according to plan.
Negotiations with Atlético de Madrid continue. Memphis, open to signing for Atleti —not yet agreed between all parties–
The financial muscle of the Premier League is being faithfully reflected throughout the most recent transfer windows. Now, the leading role belongs to a Leeds United that has been made with Georginio Rutter (there is talk of an investment of €40 M).
“I know there is interest from Chelsea for the player. We have to see if we can keep it. We must do everything we can to achieve this. Situations can arise where clubs come in with a good offer that cannot be refused. He would be the second player we lose in this market,” Van Nistelrooy said.
“I’m here, at Madrid, I enjoy every training session, and as I always say, I enjoy it every year. I don’t know how long I’ll be here, but I enjoy every day at Madrid. I’m at Madrid, talking about it is another matter. I enjoy like any player. And we want to win the trophy,” he said at a press conference.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Cristiano #Ronaldo #Bellingham #Mudryk #more..
Leave a Reply