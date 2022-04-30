The news and rumors of the transfer market follow. The month of June, in which transfers between clubs are allowed, is very close and the clubs are working on incorporations.
We go with the protagonists of the market today:
“RDT”, a striker who played for Real Madrid and Castilla, is one of the first division sensations. After being the top Spanish scorer this season, many teams are interested, including his old team, which would see him as an alternative, if Haaland does not finally arrive.
The Portuguese could leave Manchester United if finally the red devils do not qualify for the Champions League. From the club they open the possibility of letting him go despite having one more year on his contract, and many clubs would be interested in the Madeira star. Real Madrid could bring Cristiano Ronaldo together with Mbappé and Benzema for a stellar end of the career.
The Serbian midfielder is determined to make the move to a club with higher aspirations and Lazio sees the opportunity to enter a large amount. There are several teams interested, but PSG seem to be closer.
We know the details of the possible contract that PSG would have offered to the Barcelona striker whose contract ends in June. The Parisian team sees him as a great replacement for Mbappé and would have offered him 17 million euros per year.
The Anfield team is looking for players who will take over from the great generation of footballers that is leading Liverpool to one of the best moments in its history. One of the chosen would be Bellingham, for the midfield, since after two seasons in Germany, he has established himself as one of the greatest talents in Europe.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Cristiano #Ronaldo #Bellingham #Dembélé
Leave a Reply