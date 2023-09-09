We start the weekend with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market. From Coutinho’s new destination in Qatar, to Antony’s words about the accusations of mistreatment, to the message that Kane leaves about Tottenham. These are the latest news from the transfer market:
Coutinho smiled again with football upon his arrival at Aston Villa, but in recent months he has not counted for much for Emery, and now in the midst of an injury his departure to Qatari Al-Duhlail has been made official. The Brazilian arrives in Qatar on loan for this season.
“I’m not worried about my future at United, the truth will come out. United are aware of the entire investigation. They are following up. I was here with my mother when I heard that the national team was going to cut me. It’s not easy. We worked to make a dream come true, and wear the national team shirt. It is totally false. I have never attacked and I will never attack. The truth will come to light,” said the player.
The captain of the English national team spoke to the media about his transfer to Bayern Munich, and left a curious message: “At Tottenham we wanted to win, but if we had a couple of bad games, nothing happened. At Bayern we have to win all of them.” “After winning the first games 3-1 and 4-0, there were conversations because they were not satisfied!” he declared.
The arrival of the current coach of Real Madrid Castilla to Villarreal seemed immediate, but in the last few hours the operation has begun to go awry. Pacheta has become the board’s favorite after conversations with Raúl did not go as expected. Given the delay in the response of the former Real Madrid player, the club wants to close Pacheta as soon as possible.
“I would like people to remember me as someone different on the field, in the way I play. I feel different from other players. Coming to Manchester City made the difference in my career. With Pep the relationship is very good. Of course “He is very demanding in his work, he is very direct and honest in his speech. I think I have a chance this year to win the Ballon d’Or,” he said.
Betis does not have many alternatives in the market for unemployed center backs and time is against them. To the already known possibilities of re-recruiting two former green and white players like Víctor Ruiz or Feddal, was added the possibility of incorporating Axel Tuanzebe, but Ipswich Town has been faster. Time is beginning to run out for Betis to tie up a quality free center back.
Marco Verratti’s arrival at Al-Arabi seems like a matter of time, but nothing official has been made yet. The player could travel to Doha this next week and sign for the Qatari club in an operation that will leave 45-50 million euros in PSG.
Adrien Rabiot could have left Juventus this summer, he has had several interesting offers on the table, but the Frenchman has decided to stay at the Italian club and now the club wants to close his renewal as soon as possible. The footballer is free in June 2024, and that is why Juventus needs to hurry so as not to lose a key piece of the team at zero cost.
